Justin Bieber ‘In A Really Good Place’ As He Rings In 25th Birthday, Per ‘People’

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is far from being a teenager anymore, as the Canadian pop star is ringing in his 25th birthday today, March 1. And while the musician has had his ups and downs throughout his whirlwind career, People reports that things are going very well for the singer as he celebrates his milestone day.

“He’s in a really good place,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really center himself and focus on his future.”

Justin’s new outlook on life comes after it was revealed a few weeks ago that the star had been receiving treatment for depression. A source previously told the news outlet that the singer had been “struggling a bit” and seemed “down and tired,” though it had nothing to do with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, whom he is very happy with.

As People previously reported, Justin has been undergoing counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components that helped him uncover “some root issues.” The focus on his mental health appears to have paid off, as People‘s report today noted that the newlywed has a positive outlook for his future.

“Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives,” the insider said. “He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”

A major change in the “Love Yourself” singer’s life has been a focus on his religion. Bieber is a long time member of the Hillsong church, and even looked to Pastor Carl Lentz for support after canceling the remainder of his 2017 “Purpose Tour.”

“He’s becoming more committed to his faith,” the source added. “He’s realizing that life isn’t about making yourself happy and running wild, but is about helping people focus on God, and bettering yourself.”

I don’t understand how 25 years flew by so quickly, but they were amazing and unforgettable! I’m so proud of the man you have become @justinbieber. ????I don’t know how I got an amazing gift of a son like you, but it’s been an honor loving you this far! ❤️#HappyBirthdayJustinBieber — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 1, 2019

And while he may not have worked everything out in his life yet, the insider explained that on his 25th birthday, Justin is certainly headed in the right way.

“Is everything perfect? No. But he was facing in the wrong direction for so long, and now he’s looking in the right direction,” the source said.

One thing that may help put Justin in even better spirits as he rings in his special day is knowing that it has been named a holiday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hotels.com has declared March 1 as National Hotel Slipper Day after the singer’s affinity for the comfy footwear.