Tommy Wiseau Wants To Work For WWE As An Announcer

The star and director of 'The Room' wants to join the world of wrestling.

While actor and director Tommy Wiseau can be faulted for a lot of things — including his work on The Room, which is widely considered to be one of the worst films ever — it’s hard to blame him for his willingness to try out new career opportunities. Despite the negative attention and criticism he garnered following the release of the aforementioned film, Wiseau still managed to work within Hollywood, having directed, produced, wrote, and starred in the 2004 documentary Homeless in America.

Now, it seems that Tommy has set his sights beyond the star-studded valleys of Hollywood. As reported by The A.V. Club, Wiseau capitalized on an ongoing feud between former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey and wrestler Becky Lynch, expressing his interest in becoming an announcer for the WWE.

As The A.V. Club notes, Lynch and Rousey have been trading blows on Twitter, in what is presumed to be a way to build hype for a potential match-up at Wrestlemania 35. The annual pay-per-view is set to tack place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. At the time of writing, Ronda Rousey is set to face off against Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, while Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins will be duking it out for the WWE Universal Championship.

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

While exchanging barbs on Twitter, Becky Lynch used a photoshopped picture from The Disaster Artist to make fun of Rousey, referencing the iconic “I did not hit her!” line from The Room. Apparently, Tommy noticed the reference and inserted himself into the conversation by offering up his services as an announcer, even going so far as to include Vince McMahon into his tweet.

It seems Tommy Wiseau is also currently looking for investors to fund his upcoming film, Big Shark, which could explain his interest in getting involved with the world of wrestling.

Of course, whatever Tommy ends up working on in the future, he will still be remembered for The Room, which was recently the subject of the James Franco film The Disaster Artist. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wiseau provided some insight into his writing process, and what inspired him to write the film in the first place.

“I decided to write a script first,” Tommy explained. “Originally, it was supposed to be a play, presented in a theater. I’ve been in many different relationships. I studied acting for many many years, and I say, ‘Let me write a script and try to make a movie.’ That’s when everything start [sic], you know. I take a lot of stuff from real life, as well as from my own experiences.”

“The Room, I always say, is a red flag for young people. Have fun, but, at the same time, the message behind it — what not to do in the real world, you know. Relationships between three people, as a friend it’s okay, but then you go extra miles, it’s not good.”

At the time of writing, Vince McMahon has not replied to Tommy’s offer, at least not on Twitter.