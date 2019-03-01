‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Mariah’s Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 1, brings a twist in Mariah’s witness testimony. Plus, Summer finds out she’s a match to save Lola’s life, but will she do it?

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) reminded Sharon (Sharon Case) not to be too friendly with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) because her defense depends on it. If Nikki and Victoria don’t take the hit, Sharon will go right down with them. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) complained that the Newmans hadn’t given him much to work with. Then, Nikki told Victoria to stick to Nikki’s original confession story.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) called Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to the stand to discuss the girl’s night at Victoria. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was in the back of the courtroom supporting Mariah. Mariah described the evening and told what she knew. Christine showed the video of the women putting the rug containing J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) body in it in the trunk of the car. When Christine finished, Michael cross-examined Mariah and wanted to know the real story of how Mariah first saw the video of the women, which could spell serious trouble for Tessa because of her blackmail scheme against the women.

Ana (Loren Lott) and Devon (Bryton James) talked business, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) came by and informed them that Lola’s (Sasha Calle) only hope is a liver transplant. Devon offered to help, so he and Ana went to get tested even though it meant Devon had to return to the hospital and face his demons about losing Hilary there.

Today on #YR, Mariah takes matters into her own hands. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gHZW44rO8t pic.twitter.com/9YNy2o4bvv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 28, 2019

At the hospital, Summer (Hunter King) showed up to get tested, and Kyle was rude at first, but then sent her off to find out if she’s a match. Unfortunately for Kyle, he isn’t, so all he could do to help is make a playlist for Lola, which Nate (Brooks Darnell) encouraged him to play for her. People in a coma can sometimes hear music, and it could help Lola. Summer found out she was a match and asked Nate about the risks of the surgery. According to Inquisitr, she cooks up a devious plan since she holds the key to saving Lola’s life.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) discussed Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) role at Jabot and worried that the murder trial would harm the company. Jack told Billy that Kerry (Alice Hunter) is devoted to Phyllis, and it would be entirely up to Kerry if she wanted to spy on her boss. When Jack said Kerry is important to him, Billy asked if Kerry was more important to him than Jabot and their family legacy.