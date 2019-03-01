Ariana Grande Covers ‘The Sweetest Sounds’ From ‘Cinderella’ In Latest Instagram Video

Ariana Grande is back with another entrancing lullaby this week, amidst rehearsals for her upcoming “Sweetener” tour. On Friday, the singer shared a video of herself singing the 1962 hit “The Sweetest Sounds” by Richard Rodgers to Instagram, a song which was featured in the 1997 film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

The close-up selfie video features Grande wearing a black tank top and one of Instagram’s tropical face filters. She slowly sings the chorus of the tune as an off-screen makeup artist gently brushes her face. Grande shows off her natural talent in the video, belting out lengthy vibrato notes and maintaining excellent pitch.

“Is waaaaiting somewhere…… somewhere for me???? cinderelly,” Grande captioned the video.

Fans in the comments were completely mesmerized by the lullaby, with many referring to the “7 Rings” singer as an “angel.”

“This is the only thing that I needed,” one Instagram user said.

“Your voice is like [a] warm hug,” someone wrote on Twitter, where Grande also posted the video.

“This was so soothing. Please keep giving us these beautiful lullabies. Thank you for sharing,” another user urged.

Grande’s video appears to be part of a revived tradition she had once called “Lullaby Fridays,” an event wherein she posted a cover of a classic slow song every Friday afternoon. Last week, she picked up the tradition again, covering Minnie Riperton’s 1974 hit “Lovin’ You,” as The Inquisitr previously reported. The cover received the same loving and thankful responses — and even some shock — as the singer threw in her own flare. She added a whistle note at the end of the video.

The “Thank U, Next” singer is busy preparing for her “Sweetener” world tour, which kicks off in Albany, New York, on March 18. The tour continues through the U.K. and Ireland beginning in August. During rehearsals in recent days, Grande has shared a few behind-the-scenes moments. She will likely document much of the tour on social media, much like she did with her “Dangerous Woman” tour in 2017.

Meanwhile, Grande is stirring up dating rumors once again. She was spotted with her ex, Big Sean, on Wednesday. The singers dated in 2015, but split amicably after nine months due to busy schedules, according to E! News.

The two reportedly left a recording studio together, where sources say they were working for several hours. Is it possible the two old flames are simply joining forces for new music, or are they back together after four years?