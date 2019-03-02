Michelle Obama Finally Responds To Fans Asking Her To Run For President In 2020

Michelle Obama has always been loved and adored by her fans. In fact, she and Barack Obama are so loved that millions of people have been begging her to consider running for president in 2020. It’s no secret Michelle Obama is more than qualified for the position, but would she be willing to dedicate four to eight years of her life to the presidency?

On February 28, Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas for her Becoming book tour. While discussing her career, marriage, and future endeavors, she was asked a very interesting question about what’s to come for the Obamas. At one point, Michelle Obama’s adoring fans were hoping she would run for president.

To many people, the idea seemed promising because she’d likely be a substantial candidate. So, will Michelle Obama be throwing her name in the hat for the 2020 presidential election? Well, according to Hollywood Life, the former first lady has made it clear she won’t be heading back to the White House anytime soon. “Nope, nope, nope,” she said in response to all of the presidential questions.

“It’s not us occupying the same seats, it’s making room,” Michelle said of going back to the White House after her husband Barack Obama’s eight-year presidency from 2008 to 2016. She went on to reveal the plans she and Barack have for the years to come.

The famed power couple will now turn their attention toward helping future generations thrive. “[The country is] full of opportunity for every single child,” Michelle continued.

“It’s up to us to be that and pave the way for them. So we have no choice but to be hopeful [about the future], if we love our kids, which we all do, am I right?”

The latest news follows the release of Michelle Obama’s Becoming book. In less than a month, the highly publicized book garnered more than $3 million in revenue. According to Forbes, the book was “among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the best-selling political memoirs of all time.”

Shortly after the book was released, Michelle Obama issued a statement about her book tour.