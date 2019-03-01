Alexis Ren Puts Bare Booty Front & Center In New Instagram Pic

Alexis Ren shared a new photo with Instagram fans, while apparently only wearing a black thong and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. The post’s main focal point was her booty, as she laid in bed with sheets covering the front of her chest. And previously, the social media star shared with her fans that her skin was becoming more evenly toned thanks to a beauty bootcamp. That meant that she was able to stop wearing foundation and switch to a tinted moisturizer. Ren reiterated that the post was not a paid post, but that she’s just happy about the results.

The beauty products that Alexis is talking about is Sonya Dakar Skincare, which offers an extensive line of skincare products for all of your daily routines and skin concerns. Some of her products are organic, while others feature natural antioxidants. The price point seems to range between $20 and under $100 for most of the products.

With that being said, Alexis has been busy lately, including attending the Elton John event at the Oscars this year. She wore a stunning blue-and-black dress, which was floor-length and featured loose and flowing sleeves. She wore her hair down in curls, and shared a couple of photos with fans including one where she posed on the ground, showing off the high slit of the dress on the left side.

And while Ren appears to be doing well right now, especially with self-care and self-love, it wasn’t always easy for the model. She noted to Cosmopolitan one of the pitfalls of social media and the modeling industry.

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred. It’s really important that young girls know the difference.”

Alexis also opened up about the death of her mother, which impacted her greatly, noting, “You can take a parent’s death one way or another.”

“You could be like, ‘Oh my god, f*ck. I just want to get rid of this pain,’ and party or whatever. But I took it as, ‘OK, now I’m living for me and my mom. Now I have to live my life to the absolute most.'”

However, the period of time after her mom passed away turned out to be one where Alexis gained weight. She remembered what the modeling agency said to her when she returned to the U.S. after a trip in Australia.