Kim Kardashian Begs YouTube To ‘Please Help’ Remove ‘The Momo Challenge’

The reality TV star urged YouTube to take action against 'The Momo Challenge.'

Currently, it is hard to browse social media platforms such as Facebook without seeing posts referencing the Momo Challenge. Celebrities such as reality TV personality, Kim Kardashian, are now getting in on the conversation and coming forward to beg platforms such as YouTube to help while raising awareness about the scary trend.

What is the Momo Challenge?

Momo is technically the name of a doll created by Japanese artist Midori Hayashi. Because of her scary appearance, the Momo doll started appearing in videos and on various applications encouraging people to perform tasks that could hurt or kill them. It quickly became referred to as “The Momo Challenge.”

As The Inquisitr reported a few days ago, this isn’t the first time the Momo Challenge has made waves across the internet. Most recently, there have been reports that the scary character has infiltrated both YouTube and YouTube Kids and is showing up in the middle of videos such as Peppa Pig.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian West took to her Instagram Story a few days ago to beg YouTube to address the Momo Challenge by removing any material referencing it in any way.

It was late on Tuesday evening when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared several posts from other parents urging the public to be aware of the Momo Challenge.

“Parents please be aware and very cautious of what your child watches on YouTube and KIDS YOUTUBE. There is a thing called ‘Momo’ that’s instructing kids to kill themselves, turn stoves on while everyone is sleep and even threatening to kill the children if they tell their parents,” one of the two posts Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story with her 129 million followers read.

The post Kardashian West shared continues to read: “It doesn’t come on instantly so it’s almost as if it waits for you to leave the room then comes on in mid show. It’s been seen on Peppa Pig, LOL DOLL, those surprise eggs, and a few others.”

“Please help,” Kim pleaded as she urged YouTube to step in and do something to stop the Momo Challenge from continuing to spread.

In a statement YouTube released directly to People Magazine, the video streaming platform does not believe the Momo Challenge is as big of a deal on their website as media outlets are currently making it out to be. YouTube, however, went on to affirm they would delete any videos containing Momo Challenge material as it violated their terms.

“PLEASE PAY ATTENTION,” the post Kardashian shared begged as it concluded by urging parents to report any videos containing Momo material.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.