WWE News: Dana Warrior, Wife Of The Ultimate Warrior, Joins WWE Writing Team

In an interesting move, Dana Warrior has been signed to help write WWE shows.

WWE has been making a lot of changes and moves over the course of the last couple of months, and most of them have happened behind the scenes. Numerous new producers have been brought in to help Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and pay-per-views, but that is far from all. Dana Warrior, the wife of the late Ultimate Warrior, has now been signed as a member of the company’s writing team.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Dana Warrior has indeed joined the writing time as recently as this past week. She was actually at the television tapings for both Raw and SmackDown Live to get a feel of things and acclimate herself with the new surroundings.

The report states that Warrior was brought on to give a female perspective side of things to the writing for WWE shows. As of now, her position within the company isn’t permanent, but it could go on to be if all works out and things are going well.

During her time at the shows this week, Dana was shadowing other writers to get a feel for the creative process. The women’s revolution in WWE has been huge over the last couple of years, which makes it imperative that the product is geared toward all audiences.

Dana Warrior has stayed connected with WWE even though her husband died shortly after WrestleMania in April of 2014. The couple married in 1999, and she has not only been a brand ambassador for WWE but also hosts a podcast called Total Warriors which has become an inspiration to countless people.

The Ultimate Warrior was a huge force in WWF back in the late ’80s and early ’90s where he became the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Champion. It wasn’t too long after losing the WWE title that he had a retirement, of sorts.

After being out of wrestling for a few years, he returned to WWF, but it was a very short-lived return which ran for only a few months. Two years later in 1998, he signed with WCW in a move that garnered a ton of publicity, but his run there was marred by weird angles and matches.

Later that year, Warrior had officially retired from wrestling to become a public speaker and do a number of other projects outside the ring. In 2014, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and appeared at WrestleMania XXX. Days later, Warrior died of a heart attack at his home in Arizona.

Dana Warrior has done so much to keep her husband’s legacy alive while also doing even more for other people. Now, she has a new job with the WWE writing team, and fans are already interested to see what she brings to the product.