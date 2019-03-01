Colton Underwood Teases ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Ready To Lose His Virginity During Overnights If He’s In Love

Colton Underwood’s virginity has been a major focus of his Bachelor journey this winter. In fact, it was a big focus as he pursued Becca Kufrin during her Bachelorette season last spring as well. Everybody has speculated about what would happen when Underwood got to his overnight fantasy suite dates and now that episode is set to air on Monday, March 4. Will Colton take the leap and lose that virginity status with one of his ladies?

A new sneak peek shared by ABC teases that Underwood is open to the possibility that he’ll take that major leap with one of his remaining women. Colton talks with host Chris Harrison about the expectations heading into the fantasy suites and it’s obvious that the topic of his virginity is the elephant in the room.

At one point in the sneak peek, Underwood says that he thinks if he’s in the fantasy suite with one of his ladies and believes that he is in love, he thinks “it” could happen. Colton has said in the past that he wasn’t specifically waiting for marriage or anything like that. Rather, he’s detailed, he just hadn’t been with the right person in the right place in their relatonship yet.

It could feel like a lot of pressure to head into the fantasy suites with that “V-card” hanging overhead. Luckily, Colton does tell Chris that he doesn’t have a picture-perfect plan of how or when that experience will happen, and that’s probably going to help as he faces what comes next.

Underwood says that in his opinion, he’s doing himself a disservice if he starts to map everything out on this front too specifically. He admits that sometimes one can have an expectation of how things are going to play out and then things shift and take a different route. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that it would be wise for Colton to keep this thought in mind.

Will Colton lose his virginity during the overnight fantasy suite dates? The preview shared by E! News teases that the possibility will be very much on the Bachelor star’s mind, but that Underwood does soon face some stressful shifts that turn everything upside down.

The Bachelor spoilers hint that Monday’s episode will end with a major cliffhanger. Luckily, it seems that viewers will have a decent sense of where things stand with the topic of Colton Underwood’s virginity before the show brings on that cliffhanger. The March 4 show is shaping up to be a wild one and it’ll definitely have fans buzzing over what goes down.