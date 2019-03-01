Makeup Artist Jeffree Star Drags Jordyn Woods For ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview Calling It An ‘Act’

Makeup artist Jeffree Star woke up this morning to the news of Jordyn Wood’s Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith — and the surrounding drama of the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan — and he had quite a bit to say about the subject. Rocking a red, plush robe, Star sipped on a soda while spilling some secrets that he says he has been privy to as part of the tight-knit, Hollywood community of makeup artists and other celebrity assistants.

“When you live in this city, you know more than the average person. You know makeup artists, hair people, nail techs, massage people, assistants…Everyone runs their mother f***ing mouth. You think people care about NDA’s in this town? Baby it’s rare.”

While saying that everyone already knows Thompson is a liar and a cheater, he called Kardashian out for not acknowledging that, and for her putting the blame solely on Woods. Though he said that Thompson should be publicly shamed by Kardashian for his hand in the affair, he also alleged that Woods’ sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her series Red Table Talk was all an “act”.

He referenced Woods’ confession that when she exited Thompson’s house during the night in question, Thompson kissed her on the lips, but nothing further happened. She told Pinkett-Smith that she felt like Thompson was putting some feelers out there, as she was leaving his house after partying all night and they were both intoxicated, but Woods said she left it at that and hopped in the car that was waiting for her outside.

Star said that the entire thing was a lie, and that Woods and Thompson had been hooking up for months, and “everyone” in Calabasas has known about it.

“There’s eyes everywhere. There’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, and everyone sees everything. Ya’ll have been hooking up for a while, it finally came out, your f***ing shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your a**,” Star said, directing his comments straight at Woods.

Star also said that there’s more important things in the world that Thompson and Woods, and that they hooked up, got caught and they need to get over it.

He also added some scathing words for Kardashian, saying that the Good American entrepreneur star needs to “shut up”, get off of her phone, and learn how to co-parent with Thompson for the sake of their daughter, True.