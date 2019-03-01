Emily Ratajkowski Puts On A Busty Display On Instagram

The stunning model went makeup-free as she flaunted her cleavage in a sun-kissed photo on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski has been dropping sizzling photos on Instagram all week.

On Wednesday, the gorgeous model went on a sharing spree on the popular social media platform to promote her new Inamorata swimwear collection. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning model flaunted her pert derriere in a number of skimpy bikinis and even showed off her favorite thong in a sweltering topless photo.

Earlier today, the American beauty took to her Instagram page once again to post yet another alluring snapshot, treating her social media followers to a generous view of her cleavage.

In all honesty, her latest Instagram snap was a lot tamer compared to the string of racy photos posted by Emily throughout the week. Nevertheless, the ravishing model and actress put on a busty display on social media, showing off her décolletage in a lovely square-neck top.

It seems that the I Feel Pretty actress has a love for polka dots. After modeling not one but two different brown bikinis boasting large white polka dots earlier this week – both designs belonged to her new Inamorata Swim line – Emily showcased the cheerful pattern in her latest Instagram snapshot as well. On Friday, the model posted a sun-kissed photo in which she donned a brown strappy top adorned with countless tiny white polka dots.

For her latest Instagram snap, the Gone Girl actress got flirty with the camera, striking a sultry pose that played on her natural beauty. The model was photographed without any makeup on, as she chose to let her naturally pretty features take the spotlight.

Emily looked radiant as she basked in the sun with her tanned skin giving off a splendid glow. The model completed her look with large hoop earrings. In addition, she wore her long brown tresses in a relaxed hairstyle, letting her locks cascade down her back.

The photo was taken in what looked like an indoor terrace and gave off a very casual, holiday vibe. While Emily didn’t specify whether she was out vacationing somewhere after the successful launch of her latest swimwear collection, she did write one single word in the photo caption to say hello to her 22 million Instagram followers and added a waving emoji to boot.

The snapshot immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 100,000 likes within 10 minutes of having been posted. But the fans’ appreciation did not end there. The post amassed a little shy of 375,000 likes in under two hours. In addition, nearly 1,600 of Emily’s Instagram followers took the time to comment on the photo, piling on the praises for her fresh, dazzling look.

While some left lengthy messages in which they expressed their adoration for the 27-year-old stunner, others filled the comment section with flattering emoticons.

“That gorgeous smile… haunting and perfect,” wrote one person.

“Hello sunshine,” quipped another, giving a warm reply to Emily’s friendly greeting.