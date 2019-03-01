Khloe Kardashian Hasn’t ‘Spent A Minute Alone’ Since Cheating Scandal As Family Has Been By Her Side, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian may be going through one of the toughest times in her life, but her family is making sure that she isn’t doing it all alone.

According to The Hollywood Life, Kardashian has been leaning on her family members after her world was rocked by yet another cheating scandal. A source close to the family says that KoKo’s four sisters have been doing all that they can to lift her up during such a tough time.

They’re making sure that she knows that she is loved and supported, and they want her to make it through this “with her head held high.” The source also shares that Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, and Kendall have all gone above and beyond for their sister. They reportedly want to make sure that she doesn’t spend time alone, and that she’s always surrounded by loved ones.

“She hasn’t spent one minute alone! Everyone has rallied hard to make sure she’s uplifted and supported in every way.”

And luckily, Khloe has realized how much her family has done for her — and she’s incredibly grateful. The insider says that the love from her family has not gone unnoticed, and that she’s super grateful to have such a strong support system around her. Her daughter, True, has also been a really good distraction. Khloe is purportedly just happy to have some people that she can rely on in her life, unlike ex Tristan Thompson.

“They’re helping her get through this with her head held high, and she feels incredibly lucky to have sisters she can always count on,” the source says. “She truly doesn’t know what she’d do without them.”

It’s safe to say that Khloe is going to need all of the love and support that she can get as the scandal continues to make headlines. Last week, it was reported that Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson hooked up at a house party over Valentine’s Day weekend.

While Woods had remained relatively quiet on the issue in the beginning, The Inquisitr recently shared that the 21-year-old sat down with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith to tell her side of the story. In the 30-minute long interview, Woods claimed that she never sat on Thompson’s lap, danced with him, or made out with him during the party. However, she did say that he kissed her before she left early the next morning.

Since Jordyn’s interview, The Inquisitr did share that Khloe clapped back at Woods on Twitter, calling her a liar and accusing her of breaking up her family.

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” Kardashian tweeted.

Jordyn has yet to respond to Khloe’s tweet.