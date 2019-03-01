Scientists Have Just Confirmed That The First Denisovan Skull Has Been Officially Identified

Scientists have recovered the fragments of a Denisovan skull in a Siberian cave, making this rare discovery the fifth Denisovan specimen that has now been identified.

As Sapiens report, while this discovery is as of now unpublished, paleoanthropologist Bence Viola from the University of Toronto will be announcing and discussing the identification of this Denisovan skull at the end of March in Cleveland, Ohio, at a meeting that will be taking place with the American Association of Physical Anthropologists.

The announcement that fragments of a skull found in Siberia are Denisovan will be immensely helpful as scientists today still understand very little about this group of hominins, and before this skull scientists have only been able to identify four Denisovans.

The first of these was identified in 2010, and scientists have so far recovered teeth and a small pinky bone from these four Denisovans. However, the chunks of skull also found in the same Siberian cave where the other fragments were unearthed now moves up the grand total of Denisovans identified to five.

As Viola happily explained, “It’s very nice that we finally have fragments like this. It’s not a full skull, but it’s a piece of a skull. It gives us more. Compared to the finger and the teeth, it’s nice to have.”

However, Viola joked that in a perfect world it would be brilliant if scientists came across an even larger Denisovan specimen like a full skeleton, noting, “We’re always greedy. We want more.”

The two interconnected pieces of the recovered Denisovan skull include fragments of the skull’s back along with a small piece of the parietal bone which is found around the top and sides of skulls. Combined, these pieces were measured at eight centimeters by five centimeters.

Because the skull is so ancient, scientists have been unable to submit it to radiocarbon dating. However, DNA analysis is all that is needed to show definitively that these fragments are indeed that of a Denisovan.

When Viola and fellow scientists analyzed the pieces of the skull, they also compared it with both human and Neanderthal specimens, although beyond this information and what will be discussed at the upcoming conference at the end of the month, nothing more is being said until the work which identifies this skull as Denisovan is officially published.

Chris Stringer, a paleoanthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London who was not involved in this new study, has stated that with this exciting discovery comes the hope that one day scientists will find even larger specimens of Denisovans.

“This is exciting. But, of course, it is only a small fragment. It’s as important in raising hopes that yet more complete material will be recovered.”

While the remains of the newly identified Denisovan skull aren’t quite large enough to be used in the identification of other skulls, scientists are optimistic that there will be other even bigger discoveries which will help them to correctly identify further Denisovan remains elsewhere.