Will Smith Gives Jordyn Woods Some Fatherly Advice On ‘Red Table Talk’

During the highly anticipated sit-down between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jordyn Woods to discuss her tryst with Tristan Thompson — which affectively left her shunned from the Kardashian family and her best friend, Kylier Jenner — I Am Legend actor Will Smith joined his wife and Woods on FaceTime, and offered the tearful woman some fatherly advice.

Smith revealed that Woods has been an extension of his family since before she was born. Her father, John, worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and thus formed a friendship with Smith that carried through until his death. Smith’s son, Jaden, became close to Jordyn, and it was through their lifelong friendship that Jaden introduced Jordyn to her former best friend, Kylie Jenner.

Smith smiled widely has he joined his wife and Woods on the video call, and said that he wanted to offer her some “fatherly advice” during the drama she is engulfed in, and the online backlash that continues to haunt her. The actor told her that she was in good hands with his wife, and that the table she was sitting around has “mythological cleansing and healing powers.” He also touched on how hard it was for the Woods family to loose their patriarch, which brought Woods to tears.

“The world attacks, it just happens. You’ll never get around the world attacking you. But I want you to know that you are supported, and I got you, and we got you.”

Wiping away her tears, Woods said that the entire ordeal has been a huge learning moment for her, and that this was “grown women” stuff.

‘Take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is. It’s a part of what family is. It’s like, this world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it,” Smith added, before letting Woods know that he loves her.

Before conducting the interview at the red table, Pinkett-Smith said that what they were dealing with was a very sensitive subject that needed to be dealt with with compassion, and let Woods know that though she stands by her, there is a family that feels betrayed by her actions, and wanted to make sure Woods was “clear” about that.

Woods held hands with Pinkett-Smith as she began telling her story, and denied hooking up with Thompson, or leaving to go with him to a separate bedroom — but did say that she shouldn’t have been there in the first place, and that both she and Thompson were both intoxicated, which lead to a “little kiss” at the end of the party.