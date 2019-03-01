Cardi B And Bruno Mars Release Steamy Music Video For ‘Please Me’

Cardi B and Bruno Mars have collaborated with each other once again.

This time, Cardi is the lead artist on “Please Me.” At the beginning of last year, Mars had Cardi on the remix of “Finesse,” which was a track from his third studio album, 24k Magic. Today, they released the music video for “Please Me,” one which has the internet talking.

The flirty music video starts off with Bruno sitting in an American diner with his friends. Cardi walks in with her ladies, then starts dancing and flirting while Mars and his friends watch. Cardi has her hair braided while wearing a crop top, shorts, and thigh-high boots. Her incredible figure is on display as she seductively sucks a lollipop. In some scenes, Bruno and B have real chemistry together, dancing very close. Cardi has no shame twerking with her dancers, and on Mars.

The ending scenes see Cardi and Bruno leaving the diner in order to take a ride into the night. At one point, it gets steamy — she has her legs wrapped all over him.

Recently, Invasion of Privacy gave the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker her first ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. In 2018, Bruno Mars won all six awards he was nominated for — including Album of the Year for 24k Magic, and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”

Cardi’s win had a lot of people talking — from the fans to the media to fellow musicians.

“Seeing Cardi B win a Grammy make me feel like I won,” J. Cole tweeted in response to her win, according to Complex.

There was a little backlash when she won Best Rap Album, but Lady Gaga came to her defense, and supported her win.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you, Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave,” the “Poker Face” musician expressed, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

One hour ago, Cardi posted a photo from the video shoot for “Please Me,” letting fans know it’s out there to watch. Said post has already accrued over 400,000 likes and 12,000 comments. She also shared a short clip of her on set for the video, and this bit of footage has been watched by over 1.2 million fans within two hours of having been posted.

Cardi has over 41.3 million Instagram followers, so it’s no wonder that this video has taken off so quickly. Bruno, too, posted the video clip to his Instagram following of over 21.7 million.

“Please Me” debuted in the top five in the U.S., and has charted globally.