MLB Rumors: On Mookie Betts It’s ‘Now Or Never’ For Red Sox, Bryce Harper Deal Means $400 Million For Betts

If the World Champion Boston Red Sox want to sign Mookie Betts to a contract extension, it's 'now or never,' says one longtime Boston baseball journalist.

Now that Bryce Harper ended his 18-week free agent drama by signing a record-setting, 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, as Inquisitr reported, the Boston Red Sox must act now to retain their star outfielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, who is likely to command at least $400 million when he hits the open market after the 2020 season, according to one veteran Boston baseball writer.

“It’s now or probably never,” wrote longtime Boston Herald columnist Michael Silverman. “For the Red Sox and their fans who want Betts to stay in Boston forever and ever, Thursday’s signing of Harper does not help their case much.”

Betts has put up significantly better production numbers than Harper. In 2018, Betts led the Major Leagues in the WAR (Wins Above Replacement player) statistic, which has become a standard for evaluating overall player performance. In 2018 Betts recorded a 10.8 WAR, according to the statistical site Fangraphs, while Harper’s number was only 3.5. In Harper’s best year, his MVP season of 2015, his WAR came in at 9.3.

Since 2015, per Fangraphs, Betts ranks second in WAR only to 2020’s other top prospective free agent, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Harper ranks 11th in the WAR statistic since 2015, at 20.6, compared to 28.7 for Betts and 36.6 for Trout.

Mike Trout becomes eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. Rob Carr / Getty Images

“We’re talking money (for Betts) that would shatter both the Harper and (Manny) Machado deals,” Silverman wrote, adding that a 10-year contract totaling at least $400 million would not “surprise” anyone in baseball, when it comes to Betts’ next deal, whether with the Red Sox or another team.

The Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado — the 10th-ranked overall player in terms of WAR (20.9) since 2015 — signed an eight-year extension with his team on Tuesday, as ESPN reported, valued at $32.5 million per year. But according to Silverman, Betts has given no indication that he is interested in inking an extension with the Red Sox that would keep him off of the 2020 free agent market.

But Betts has also said that the deals signed by Harper and Machado will not necessarily serve as his benchmark for what he will seek in his next contract. “We’re all different players. We all have different things that are important,” Betts told The Boston Globe on Thursday, after learning of Harper’s deal. “I’ll just continue to worry about what’s going on now.”

Predicting the market two years from now also presents a difficult task, making the dollar amount of Betts’ next deal also tough to forecast, according to New England Sports Network commentator Mike Cole.

“There’s just so much uncertainty in baseball’s economic landscape,” Cole wrote on Friday. “What does this mean for the Red Sox? They’d be well-suited to at least try to open extension talks with the reigning American League MVP.”