Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In Mini-Dress During Paris Outing

Olivia Culpo is living her best life in Paris these days.

The former Miss Universe, who is in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, has been attending fashion shows and events non-stop. On Thursday night, she went to a CR Fashion Book function. There, she looked as glamorous as ever in a feathery black mini-dress that put her busty assets on full display. The stunning ensemble featured a dangerously low v-neckline, as well as a sparkling metallic belt that cinched at the waist and hugged her curvaceous figure.

Olivia paired the dress with classic black pumps, and wore her brunette bob in a sleek style with a mid-part. She put her modeling skills to the test by posing in several different ways for the cameras upon arrival, showing off her long legs and enviable toned biceps. Her nails were painted red to add a splash of color to the look, but she decided to keep her makeup super subtle, opting for a nude color palette both for her eyes and her lips. She also decided to go with no jewelry at all, which makes sense, considering her glamorous dress was the star of the show.

On Friday, the 26-year-old posted a photo of her “party dress” to Instagram, much to her 3.7 million followers’ delight. One online fan wrote, “Always slaying,” while another one chimed in with “wow so beautiful.” One Instagram user even pointed out, “stunner!, kinda reminds me of the black swan look,” while many others were just happy to fill the comments section with lots of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Prior to that, Olivia shared a photo of the stunning gown she had worn a couple of days earlier to a Dior event. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia gave a nod to the iconic fashion house by wearing a princess-style Dior dress. At the time, she made headlines because she opted to go braless in the plunging light-pink dress, one that also featured a gorgeous open back.

She completed the look with silver heels and a stunning Dior handbag. She opted for a color palette that matched her outfit in terms of her makeup, sporting a light pink lipstick shade and some dark mascara. Olivia’s brunette locks were perfectly styled into loose waves, and framed her gorgeous facial features. Much like the Hadid sisters — and Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber — Olivia has been traveling around the world during the fashion industry’s busiest month, having previously been to Milan, London, and New York City.