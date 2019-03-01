‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz To Guest Star On ‘Superstore’ As Cloud 9 Employee

The actress does double duty on NBC.

Chrissy Metz is headed to a big box store, but it’s not to shop for deep discounts. The This Is Us star has landed a guest role on an upcoming episode of the NBC sitcom Superstore, according to TV Line.

Metz will play a character named Luanne, an “all-business” Cloud 9 human resources rep who is called into the St. Louis discount store to investigate a series of embarrassing public tweets. There is no information on who is behind the inappropriate tweets in the Chrissy Metz episode, but with the supersized Superstore cast it could be just about anybody.

While she is now a famous, Emmy-nominated actress on This Is Us, Chrissy Metz does not have a ton of acting roles on her resume, and definitely very few comedy roles, so seeing her on the NBC sitcom will be a treat for fans. For years, Metz worked as a commercial talent agent in Hollywood as she awaited her own big break.

According to her IMDB page, before landing her career-changing role as Kate Pearson on This Is Us, Chrissy Metz appeared in five episodes of American Horror Story: Freak Show as sideshow act Ima “Barbara” Wiggles and an episode of My Name is Earl, where her character’s unfortunate name was Chunk.

Chrissy Metz told The Hollywood Reporter when she moved to California from her home state of Florida, her agent at the time needed an assistant, so she took the job.

“I came out here to be an actress but I needed to pay the bills and I didn’t want to work with the general public,” Metz said, admitting she was”working for peanuts” at the time.

“I went on auditions maybe twice a year on my lunch break,” Metz said. “I ended up gaining weight sitting behind a desk and being depressed. All people do is send you Sprinkles cupcakes, which is lovely but not when you’re depressed and want to be an actress. But I thought if I can’t do it for myself in my time, I can help other actors facilitate their dreams.”

Now, Chrissy Metz’ own dreams have come true as she does double duty on two hit NBC shows.

The fourth season of Superstore will resume next Thursday (March 7, 8/7c) after a three-month hiatus. The midseason premiere, titled “Cloud 9 Academy,” will feature Amy (America Ferrera) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) attempting to advance their careers, and Dina and Garrett (Laren Ash, Colton Dunn) babysitting for Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) baby. The Superstore episode featuring Chrissy Metz will air in May on NBC, about one month after This Is Us’ third season wraps.