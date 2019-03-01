Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars Send Love And Support Following His Hospitalization

On Wednesday, Luke Perry was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. Support from the 52-year-old actor’s co-stars throughout his long career, including several stars from his days on Beverly Hills, 90210, began pouring in almost immediately. In addition, the cast of his current show, CW’s teen drama Riverdale, are sending their love and well-wishes via touching social media posts.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department explained in a statement on Thursday that paramedics and firefighters responded to the 911 call on Wednesday morning, according to Entertainment Tonight. Perry was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is currently being closely monitored.

Perry holds a recurring role as Fred Andrews, father to Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa), on the CW series. His friends now letting the star know that he is in their thoughts and prayers.

Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the Archie Comics-based show, shared a dreamy black-and-white photo to Instagram of Perry staring out a window as Apa sits next to him.

“Love you bud,” he simply wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper, posted a selfie with Perry and wrote, “Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery.”

On a sillier note, Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) shared a photo of Perry posing at the edge of a swimming pool. He has a huge smile on his face as he sports a cowboy hat and black sunglasses.

“Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me,” Ulrich captioned the shot, adding red heart emojis and a bicep emoji.

Other co-stars who sent their love include Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) and Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews), Us Weekly reported.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many of Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars also shared their support for the actor following his stroke. Perry played Dylan McKay, the teenage son of a billionaire, on the FOX series.

Perry’s unfortunate hospitalization occurred on the same day that FOX announced a six-episode revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, which originally aired from 1990-2000. Original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are set to star in the revival. Shannen Doherty and Perry have not yet confirmed, although it was believed that Perry would appear as a guest star for the event.