‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Has Warrant Out For Arrest After Skipping Out On Arraignment

The legal trouble continues for troubled Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter.

It all started on February 1 when Kirschenheiter was arrested and charged with a DUI following a night out with friends. According to Radar Online, the Bravo star was scheduled to appear in court this past Thursday but she was a no-show. Of course, things do not look too good for Kirschenheiter who is now actually listed as a “fugitive” since she ditched out on the court hearing.

It now appears the judge in her particular case issued a warrant for Kirschenheiter’s arrest. Page Six claims that things are not as bad as they seem, and it was actually an error that caused Gina to miss her court date. An insider says that there was a misunderstanding, and they’re working on getting things smoothed out right now.

“Gina’s lawyer had filed a motion to postpone until May but it was misfiled. The papers didn’t go through the proper way. She didn’t miss [her court date yesterday]. The court bureaucracy had a miscommunication. Her lawyer is going to court today [Friday] to sort it out.”

As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the mother of three was arrested on February 1 in the wee hours of the morning. Kirschenheiter’s arrest took place in the California upscale city of Rancho Santa Margarita. Just a few hours after her arrest, the Bravo personality was released from jail. Shortly after her arrest made headlines and spread like wildfire, Gina issued a statement, telling fans that she made a very bad mistake following a “mom’s night out.”

“I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly,” she continued. “I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

It’s definitely been a rough few months for the 34-year-old as she was also pulled over by police a few days after her initial arrest, this time for being on her phone while she was operating her vehicle. Gina is also in the midst of a divorce from husband Matthew Kirschenheiter and that played out on the last season of RHOC.

And it turned out that he hasn’t had the best of luck with his driving record, either. According to reports, Matthew was pulled over earlier in February for failing to obey a traffic sign. So far, Gina has remained silent on skipping out on her court date, but it seems as though her lawyer is working to get things fixed at this very moment.