Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Tells A Fan On Instagram That They Didn’t ‘Really’ Break Up

Lala Kent spoke of the issue on Monday's show.

Lala Kent opened up about taking a break from Randall Emmett during Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules but according to the movie producer, they didn’t “really” break up.

After sharing a photo of himself and a friend on Instagram on February 28, Emmett was questioned by a fan who wanted to know if he and Kent had truly called it quits on their relationship.

“Did you and La really break up?” the curious Vanderpump Rules viewer asked.

“No,” Emmett replied.

During Monday’s show, Kent was seen breaking down into tears while discussing a tiff she had with Emmett after enjoying an alcohol-free getaway with her girlfriends. While chatting with Brittany Cartwright and another one of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kent said she returned home to Emmett to find that he had gotten so drunk that he forgot his name.

As fans will recall, the incident played out after Kent and Emmett made a pact with one another that they would not drink.

Although Emmett attempted to explain himself to Kent by suggesting it was her cold behavior that led him to drink, Kent wasn’t happy about his decision and felt betrayed by his violation of their agreement with one another.

In December of last year, Kent confirmed she was 60 days sober in a video shared with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Today marks 60 days that I’ve been sober and it’s been the best 60 days that I’ve had in a really long time,” she said.

In her post, Kent revealed she was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and working with both a sponsor and a sober coach.

Months ago, Kent explained why she decided to spend the majority of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 sober.

“I stayed dry this season, most of it, I didn’t drink just because I was so up and down with the emotions with my dad. … I was still kind of in a fog,” Kent told Us Weekly in November. “So I think a lot of the stuff I see this season, I’m going to remember after I watch it, I was very foggy and just very emotional at the same time.”

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and became engaged in September of last year. They currently live together in Los Angeles and are planning for a 2020 wedding.

To see more of Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.