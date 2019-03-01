Gisele Bundchen Goes Braless Under Plunging Wet Shirt On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Germany’

Gisele Bundchen looks hotter than ever. The 38-year-old model has set Instagram on fire with a series of sizzling snapshots that showed off her statuesque figure in a number of very artistic displays.

Earlier today, the Brazilian beauty took to her Instagram page to share no less than five steamy photos — all taken as part of her collaboration with Vogue Germany. The sensational snaps portrayed Gisele in an array of whimsical and very provocative poses and were meant to showcase the communion with nature.

“I’m so happy to be a part of @voguegermany special edition dedicated to the environment and sustainability,” Gisele wrote in the photo caption.

The supermodel showcased the cover of the magazine right at the beginning of her social media post, treating her 15.3 million Instagram followers to a very seductive view of her busty assets. In the photo, Gisele flaunted her insane body in a plunging white shirt and black bikini as she posed on a beach with the ocean in the background.

The gorgeous model put on a very busty display – going braless underneath the wet shirt, which clung to every curve in sight. Gisele accentuated her buxom figure by placing her hands on her chest – as if to further pull apart the borders of the plunging neckline, which went all the way to her waist.

In the snapshot, Gisele appeared to have emerged from the frothy waves swirling behind her. The model gave a torrid look to the camera while proudly flaunting her hourglass figure and flashing her sculpted hips and thighs.

The second photo in the bunch showed Gisele sensually lounging on top of a giant slab of rock in the middle of a shallow pool of water. The model was clad from head to toe in racy black lingerie, which showed off her voluptuous figure in a dance of lacy patterns.

Just like in the previous snapshot, Gisele showcased some serious cleavage in the second photo as well. The stunning model nearly spilled out of her revealing top, which could barely contain her buxom curves. As she lay down on the side surrounded by water, Gisele flaunted her curvy hip and put her endless pins on full display.

The third photo in the series was perhaps the most artistically creative in the entire photoshoot. In the snapshot, Gisele can be seen rising from the waves like a winged creature taking flight from the depth of the ocean. The model donned a stunning white fishnet dress, complete with dramatic, long fringes that gave the outfit a feathery look.

The spectacular dress also featured a plunging neckline and deep slits on the side, showing off Gisele’s incredible figure in full detail.

The post gained a lot of appreciation from Gisele’s Instagram fans. At the time of writing, the photos have been live for a little over two hours and have amassed more than 196,000 likes and nearly 2,500 comments.

“Such a stunner from the outside, but even more beautiful inside! Congratulations! You look amazing!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.