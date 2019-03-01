Stella Maxwell Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lacy Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Whether she’s on the runway or getting ready for a photoshoot, Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell definitely knows how to bring it. The 28-year-old stunner did just that yesterday with a jaw-dropping new Instagram post that certainly did not disappoint her 4.5 million followers.

Stella’s steamy shot shared on Thursday, February 28 captured her staring into a large vanity mirror adorned with glowing light bulbs. The model leaned against the metal counter as she struck a cheeky poses, pursing her glossed lips together in a kiss shape. Meanwhile, the Belgian bombshell left little to the imagination in a revealing black lace bodysuit from the lingerie brand she frequently takes to the runway for.

The Victoria’s Secret piece did the model nothing but favors in the sexy snap, and featured a halter neck design and a long cutout that spanned the entire length of her chest, flashing a little bit of cleavage. Two more cutouts at her sides highlighted Stella’s trim waist and toned midsection, while its cheeky backside flash a considerable amount of her curvy booty to the camera.

The blue-eyed beauty wore her long, blonde hair down in loose waves, and rocked a full face of makeup and freshly manicured nails.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel were not shy to show their love for her stunning upload, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 120,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments on her skin-baring look.

“Soo pretty,” one fan wrote, following up with another comment where she said Stella was “gorgeous.”

Media personality Paris Hilton was also impressed by the steamy shot, which she showed by simply commenting the heart-eyed and fire emojis underneath the photo.

Stella followed up the revealing snap with a slew of new posts this morning that showed her modeling new clothing from her collaboration with the clothing brand The Kooples.

The “Stella By The Kooples” collection just released a number of new styles with brightly colored floral patterns that will be perfect for Spring. One photo captured Stella lifting up the skirt of a maxi dress adorned with pink and red roses, flashing her toned, lean leg to the camera.

Another showed the model giving the camera a sultry look as she leaned against a leather chair. Stella wore yet another bold dress that featured a plunging neckline to flash a bit of cleavage as she cocked her head to the side, letting her blonde tresses cascade over her arm.