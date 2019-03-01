The Jonas Brothers Say They Have Already Recorded 30 to 40 New Songs Amid Reunion News

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas are joining forces once again and bringing new music to fans. The JoBros already surprised fans with a new single titled “Sucker” as well as a music video that features the three brothers and their significant others — Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner. And it looks like the music is not going to stop there.

According to E! Online, the boys have had this reunion in the works for quite some time and it won’t be just a one and done type deal. The brothers have already been making their press rounds to promote their new music and will be appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden next Monday. The three brothers also stopped by The Elvis Duran Show earlier today and revealed that they have a lot of new music that is already finished.

“When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like—balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this,” Joe told listeners. “It’s been incredible—his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.”

It sounds like the new music will definitely be more mature than their past albums have, especially since it has been 5 years since the boys made music together. So far, the boys have just released “Sucker” but they are letting fans know that this is only the beginning. Over the course of the next few months, Joe says that fans are going to be hearing more new tunes and they could not be more excited about it.

And like their fans, the Jonas Brothers certainly know that celebrations are in order. Yesterday, the trio stepped out in New York City to celebrate their new single. According to People, Nick, Kevin, and Joe went out for a family dinner to celebrate the release of their new single. The three boys all looked casual for the occasion with Nick in a pair of ripped jeans and a sweater, Joe in khaki pants and a multi-colored hoodie, and Kevin in pair of grey pants along with a grey sweater.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement over the boys joining together again to give fans new music and hopefully, the boys will stick together for a while this time because whatever they’re doing is obviously working.