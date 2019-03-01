Walt Disney World To Host International Women’s Day Special Events On March 8

Expect women-themed dance parties and special food offerings, among other options.

Walt Disney World will host several special events, and roll out special women-themed food offerings, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, The Kingdom Insider is reporting.

The Walt Disney Company’s brand is largely built around women and teen girls, from Snow White in the ’30s to Moana in 2016, and everything in between. There are the classic Disney animated heroines, such as Alice (Alice in Wonderland) and Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty); the Disney-Pixar princesses, like Elsa and Anna from (Frozen) and Merida (Brave); and there are of course the live-action Disney heroines, such as Mary Poppins and Rey from the House of Mouse’s Star Wars offerings.

So it only makes sense that the company would honor women when given the chance. And that chance will come on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

Guests can expect dance parties, special food offerings, and other special treats to mark the occasion.

Magic Kingdom Park

Over in Tomorrowland, Judy Hopps from Zootopia and Joy from Inside Out will host the Sisters Soiree Dance Party, according to Disney Parks. Women and girls (and their male allies) with a sweet tooth can head to Fantasyland’s Cheshire Café, or to Frontierland’s Westward Ho, for a special strawberry treat, Strawberry Shortcake Shooters.

Epcot

Over at Disney’s second theme park to open, the a capella patriotic singing group (The American Adventure, World Showcase) will be performing “empowering” songs, although what that means remains unclear. Special treats on the table include the a Purple Minnie Dome Cake at Fountain View in Future World; Purple Cupcakes at Kringla Bakery (Norway, World Showcase) and Sunshine Seasons (The Land, Future World); Mascarpone Apple Cake at Akershus (Norway, World Showcase); Purple Troll Kreme Slush at the Norway Beer Cart (World Showcase); and International Women’s Day Cookies at Biergarten Restaurant (Germany, World Showcase).

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The undisputed queen of the Disney Star Wars universe is none other than Rey, and she and her team will be out in full force (no pun intended) for the special event. Similarly, the all-women Green Army Patrol will march through Toy Story Land, and over at Municiberg (based on The Incredibles franchise), the Super Women of the city will be honored with “An Incredible Celebration.” And of course, no Disney special event will be complete without food. Load up on sugar and carbs with a Mrs. Incredible Pretzel Mask at Neighborhood Bakery; Key Lime Pie Verrine at Backlot Express; Rosie’s All-American, Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake at Catalina Eddie’s; and Tres Leche at Fairfax Faire.

Animal Kingdom

The Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party on Discovery Island, and the Dino-riffic Dance Party that night in Dinoland, U.S.A.. mark the special events for the day. Food offerings will include an International Women’s Day Cupcake at Creature Comforts and Restaurantosaurus; and International Women’s Day Cookies at various food carts throughout the park. And Animal Kingdom will bring out adult beverages in honor of the day, including Infinite Ambition drinks at Tiffins Restaurant or Nomad Lounge and Sangria at Tusker House Restaurant and Dawa Bar.

As of this writing, International Women’s Day events have not been announced for Disneyland in California, and it remains unclear if any such announcement will be forthcoming.