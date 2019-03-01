Amber Portwood Believes The ‘Teen Mom’ Casts Should Have Emmys: ‘I Demand That Respect’

Amber Portwood doesn't believe she and her co-stars are respected in the entertainment industry.

During a recent interview on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, the Teen Mom OG star and mother of two opened up about her role on the long-running series and said she and the rest of the cast should have gotten Emmy Awards by now.

“The ‘Teen Mom’ franchise, in general, we should have Emmys,” Portwood said, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on February 28. “We should be recognized more for what we have done.”

According to Portwood, the focus surrounding Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 has been primarily negative in recent years and she believes it is ridiculous to see that people have chosen to ignore the good things they’ve done. As she explained, she and her co-stars have gone through things that real people have experienced but when it comes to the vibe of the show, it seems to be all about “drama, drama, drama.”

“I demand that respect after doing this for such a long time, as any of us should,” she added.

Portwood first began her reality run on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in June of 2009 after welcoming her first child, daughter Leah, as a teenage mother with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Over the past few years, Portwood has considered leaving her role on Teen Mom OG on a number of occasions, most recently in November of last year when she went on a rant against MTV and accused the network of making her depressed by depicting her as a bad mother on their show.

“I can’t do this anymore,” she wrote. “I have to quit this show. The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

While Portwood proclaimed she was leaving the show months ago she is believed to have returned to production with boyfriend and baby daddy Andrew Glennon at her side. That said, she will likely be more careful going into production and keep in mind that whatever is filmed could become the main storyline of her life.

Teen Mom OG‘s new season is currently in production and expected to premiere on MTV sometime later this year. No word yet on an exact date.