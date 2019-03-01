Kate Middleton Reveals Daughter Charlotte’s Royal Nickname

Not many details are known about the beloved children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but it seems the couple is revealing a few more facts about their kids each and every day. As noted by The Daily Mail, Kate recently let slip her 3-year-old daughter Charlotte’s nickname during the royal couple’s two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

The duchess shared the fact with Belfast blogger Laura-Ann, who brought her 2-year-old son George out to see the royals when they made their visit to Windsor Park stadium on Wednesday. Kate stopped to have a chat with the young boy, which Laura-Ann shared a clip of to her Instagram account.

“Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie,” said the duchess, whose eldest son is also named George.

In a video shared to her social media account after the event, the blogger explained the rest of her conversation with Kate when the duchess asked about Laura-Ann’s other son and revealed the nickname she has for her daughter Charlotte, who will be celebrating her fourth birthday in May.

“So then she asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four, and she said ‘Oh he’s the same age as Lottie’ – Charlotte, she calls her Lottie!” Laura-Ann said in the video with a huge grin across her face.

Following her conversation with Laura-Ann, Kate and her husband Prince William were given a tour of the Windsor Park Stadium, which is home to Linfield FC. They later changed out of their royal garb for athletic wear and sneakers and hit the field to play soccer with some of the participants of the Ireland Football Association’s Shooting Stars program.

Nicknames are a big thing in the royal family, and most of them have more than one. As The Daily Mail noted, Kate affectionately called her husband “Big Willy” in university, but now refers to him as “Prince Baldy” due to his thinning hair. William, on the other hand, cheekily refers to Kate as “DoD,” or “the Duchess of Do-little.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s five-year-old son, George, often goes by the nickname PG Tips after the popular brand of tea, though a previous report from The Inquisitr revealed that the young prince appeared to take control over his own nickname.

Earlier this year, George introduced himself to a stranger using a surprising moniker.

“I’m called Archie,” he told the passerby with a huge smile across his face.