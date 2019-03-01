Chrissy Metz Reveals She Cried For An Hour Before Making First Big Purchase With Her ‘This Is Us’ Paycheck

The 'This Is Us' star broke down before splurging on a laptop just a few years ago.

Chrissy Metz has been vocal about the financial struggles she endured before she landed the starring role as Kate Pearson on This Is Us. The NBC star once told Glamour that before she landed the life-changing TV role she was living on dollar store ramen noodles and only had 81 cents in her bank account.

Now, in a new interview with People, Chrissy Metz admitted that she was so broke before This Is Us that she didn’t even try to live on a budget because her money was gone so fast anyway. That all changed when she scored a lead role on what would become television’s biggest drama in 2016. But even though she had a steady paycheck finally coming in, Metz told People she initially paused before spending her money. The actress revealed that she even bawled for an hour in her car when she bought a laptop computer with one of her first big This Is Us paychecks.

“I cried for an hour in the parking lot before [buying the laptop] because I was so afraid of doing it. Even though I have a steady income, I’m still worried because I have this mentality of where I’ve been.”

Metz previously told Glamour that just before she landed the role on This Is Us, she was ready to throw in the towel on an acting career. The actress thought she’d gotten her big break in 2014 when she was hired to play circus sideshow act Ima (Barbara) Wiggles on FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show.

“I’d wanted the role of Ima Wiggles desperately, and after I got it, I thought, ‘OK, awesome, this is a jumping board for my career!'” Chrissy told Glamour. “But when it wrapped, there was…nothing.”

Luckily, Chrissy’s mom talked her out of moving home to Florida and giving up on her dream. Metz ultimately stayed in Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actress. While she remained broke “with no savings and no money, [and] credit card debt gaining interest,” This Is Us came calling just as Chrissy Metz was about to hit rock bottom financially.

Metz told Glamour the TV role changed her life completely and she went from “not having enough money to buy food to getting free dinners.” Metz also experienced the thrill of making her car payment on time, paying back friends and family money she owed them, and paying off her credit cards.

In addition to that much-needed laptop, one of Chrissy’s earliest splurges was a pair of Alexander McQueen shoes, although the This Is Us star initially had buyer’s remorse over the pricey purchase.

And in 2017, Chrissy Metz told The Today Show about another big purchase.

“I have my own washer and dryer, guys!” she said.

