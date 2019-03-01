Nikki Bella Fires Up Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted On Date With ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is stoking rumors that she’s found love after she was spotted on a romantic evening out with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The two danced together during Season 25 of the show and were eliminated during Episode 7. As Hollywood Life reports, Artem posted a video to his Instagram stories in which he and Nikki are enjoying glasses of wine together at what looks like a fancy restaurant.

This isn’t the first time that there have been rumors that Artem and Nikki may have channeled their chemistry on the dance floor into a romantic relationship. Last month, Us Weekly reported that they were dating. According to their article, the two were seen hanging out together at a farmer’s market in Studio City, California, in December. Sources reportedly told the tabloid that they were both making time to see each other despite their work commitments.

Nikki was previously in a longterm relationship with fellow WWE star John Cena. The two were engaged to be married but called off the wedding last year. As Us Weekly notes, Cena had hinted that Artem might choreograph their first dance as a married couple but that first dance never happened.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki has said that she’d be open to rekindling her relationship with Cena again.

“I’m looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new,” she said in an interview with Hollywood Life.

The Total Bellas star has said that their relationship ended because she did not want to give up her career ambitions to become a wife and mom. As E! Online reports, some commenters on social media speculated that their breakup may have been triggered by a budding romance between her and Artem.

“People would always make these comments. They’d write all this stuff on John’s page and then on her page and Artem,” her sister Brie Bella said during an episode of their show.

During the current season of Total Bellas, fans have seen Nikki open up to the idea of dating new guys as her sister set her up on a date with Peter Kraus, who was the first runner-up in Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

As for Nikki’s current relationship with Artem, Hollywood Life’s source described it as “casual.”

“They enjoy hanging out and spending time with one another. [Nikki’s] truly just having fun and not looking for anything more right now,” the source said.