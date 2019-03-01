Justin Bieber’s Birthday Has Been Declared National Hotel Slipper Day

The star's obsession with hotel slippers is now recognized as an official day.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber turns 25 today, and this also happens to be his first birthday as a married man, as it takes place just months after he married model Hailey Baldwin. While he must have special plans for this momentous day with his new wife, the birthday wishes and messages have already started to pour in from social media. Celebrities and others are congratulating the young musician on his big day. Even Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, took to Twitter to share her heartfelt message about her son.

However, despite all the immense love Bieber is receiving, one of the most unique presents comes from an unexpected source, according to Page Six. An incredibly special birthday wish has been presented from Hotels.com, a booking website for hotels rooms, which has commemorated March 1 as National Hotel Slipper Day, in honor of Justin Bieber. This is in direct reference to the fact that Bieber has showcased an unusual obsession for the complimentary slippers that are offered by hotels.

Pictured many times as stepping out in the same slippers, and even touting his preference for them on his own social media, Bieber shares a special love for the hotel accessory. This inspired Hotels.com to go out of their way and actually register Bieber’s birthday with the National Day Archives as an official day. The organization even framed the certificate and conveyed their birthday present through a post on Twitter. While the move appears to be an incredibly well planned and creative marketing strategy, it’s hard not to also take the gesture with the fun spirit with which it has clearly been intended.

Happy early bday @justinbieber! ???? – A gift to you, March 1st will now forever be #NationalHotelSlipperDay. pic.twitter.com/GEAJzcX3iP — Hotels.com (@hotelsdotcom) February 27, 2019

Bieber, who started as a child music icon, has remained in the hearts of his fans through many iterations of his career. Going from child sensation to teen heartthrob to now an adult musician and newly minted husband, the pop star has experienced it all, in both highs and lows. Recently in an interview with Vogue, Bieber discussed marriage and his love for his wife.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Fans have begun to celebrate Bieber’s birthday on their own with social media messages, with many reminiscing about his meteoric career and looking back on the impact he’s had on their life.

I don’t understand how 25 years flew by so quickly, but they were amazing and unforgettable! I’m so proud of the man you have become @justinbieber. ????I don’t know how I got an amazing gift of a son like you, but it’s been an honor loving you this far! ❤️#HappyBirthdayJustinBieber — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) March 1, 2019

happy Birthday to the legend @justinbieber ⭐️ thank u for inspiring me ..! the universe will lead us to something good ???? — Lukas Rieger (@lukasrieger) March 1, 2019

Best wishes to Justin Bieber and many happy returns of the day!