‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Scores A Major Win Over Thomas Ravenel In Custody Battle

A Charleston judge rules that Ravenel must hand over documents to Dennis' lawyers.

A lot has changed over the last two years in the relationship and standing of former Southern Charm couple Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, who were back in court yesterday. Dennis and Ravenel are fighting over custody of their two children, Kensie and Saint Ravenel, after the former politician was charged with sexually assaulting the family nanny. A Charleston judge has determined that Dennis’ legal team is not overreaching in their demand for documents, and Ravenel must turn over his medical records, as well as his phone and text information, per a subpoena.

The Daily Mail confirmed that a judge denied Ravenel’s request to limit the scope of Dennis’ discovery back to June 2017, saying that the Southern Charm star’s request for all financial, cell phone, and medical records since January of 2015 must be handed over as soon as possible.

In photos of the two parties leaving the Charleston County courthouse, Ravenel looks rattled while Dennis, who wore an all-black outfit, smiled slyly.

This is the second discovery disappointment dealt to Ravenel’s legal team in the last month, per The Inquisitr. The former South Carolina state treasurer attempted to procure Dennis’ Uber rideshare records in order to see where the lanky redhead had gone when she didn’t take her own car. The company refused to turn over the records, telling the court that Ravenel was “overreaching.” Dennis has also accused Ravenel of putting tracking devices on her car and tailing her around town.

Just last week, Dennis called the Charleston Police after she suspected that she was once again being followed. Officers confirmed that she was being followed by private investigator David Leaird, the reality star’s cousin, who also happens to be married to Ravenel’s former fiance, Candace Yearwood Leaird. Candace is known to Southern Charm fans as “the drink cart girl.”

This month, Ravenel’s legal team plans to depose other members of the Bravo show’s cast in an effort to get dirt on Dennis, who says she is seeking custody of the children in order to protect them from their father’s current legal woes and criminal charges. Her legal team also claims that Ravenel’s medical records will confirm that he has a personality disorder and his financials will prove that the $200,000 he paid his former Tinder date, Debbie Holloway Perkins, is a settlement after she accused him of a violent sexual assault.

Dennis’ success in court yesterday will also allow her to access all correspondence from Ravenel during the time following the alleged attack on the family nanny.