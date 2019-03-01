Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sultry Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian is no longer dwelling on the recent cheating drama involving her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

Judging by her latest post to Instagram, the beautiful blonde has apparently decided to put all of the unpleasantness behind her — emerging stronger and more confident from the media scandal that has continuously made headlines over the past two weeks.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry boudoir photo. The sexy snap was captioned with a very empowering message, one which showed that Khloe is in a very positive frame of mind and feels “grateful” and “happy” to have overcome the rough patch she had recently been through.

“Count your blessings over your burdens,” the 34-year-old TV personality wrote in her Instagram post.

Aside from the uplifting message, the snapshot itself revealed that Khloe looks incredible — and more ravishing than ever. In the steamy photo, the KUWTK star flaunted some serious cleavage, putting her buxom assets on full display.

For her latest Instagram snap, the reality TV star struck a very alluring pose, leaning back in an armchair while trying to prevent her robe from slipping off her curvy figure. In the snapshot, Khloe bared both of her shoulders and the better part of her chest — going braless under the dark blue robe that barely clung to her buxom figure — revealing an expanse of fair skin.

The snapshot gave a very generous view of Khloe’s ample bust, showing that the KUWTK star certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her 88 million Instagram followers. In order to prevent a wardrobe malfunction that would have revealed more than she might have bargained for, Khloe censored her voluptuous curves with her hands, keeping the falling robe in place.

The sexy boudoir photo was taken during one of Khloe’s beauty sessions with her hair-stylist. The curvaceous blonde was photographed as she waited patiently while her stylist gave some final touch-ups to her glamorous bob. Khloe even made a cute little grimace as she closed her eyes when her stylist applied a coat of hairspray to her platinum blonde locks.

The KUWTK star completed her look with blood-red faux nails, and dolled up with a bit of shimmering eye shadow and a touch of nude lipstick.

The new photo received a lot of appreciation from Khloe’s Instagram followers, hitting more than 200,000 likes in under 10 minutes of having been posted. The sultry snap ended up garnering more than 855,000 likes in a little over an hour.

In addition, more than 5,600 of her fans reached out to either compliment Khloe on her look — or to send encouraging messages to comfort her amid the sorrowful breakup with her disloyal ex.

“You got this. Stay TRUE to you!” wrote one fan, making a reference to Khloe and Tristan’s 10-month-old daughter, baby True.

“Thank you Tristan, next…” quipped another person, while another comment read, “I love your positive attitude Khloe [heart emoji]. You are amazing!”