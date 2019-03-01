‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Split, JJ Questioned About Haley

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that fans are going to have to watch one Salem couple fall apart yet again.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) decide to pull the plug on his relationship with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) after he does some deep personal reflection.

Ben will reportedly feel like he may hurt Ciara and decide that it is better if the pair are apart. As viewers will remember, Ben scared himself while he was engaged in a physical altercation with his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Jordan was trying to attack Ben in order to frame him for the hurting Ciara and kidnapping baby Charlotte. However, Ben fought back and had to be coaxed away from his rage by Ciara’s voice. After he calmed down, he was terrified by the fact that he nearly killed his sister and that he couldn’t control himself or his temper during the incident.

This week, Ben will make the hard choice to break up with Ciara in fear that if they were to stay together, he could bring harm upon her, which is the last thing he wants to do.

Ben and Ciara have been through a ton of drama in recent months, and fans are hoping that the pair will get to a point where they can be together and enjoy some romance before the next big scandal hits.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) come knocking on JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) door. The Salem PD detectives will have some questions about Haley and her immigration status.

JJ will likely try to cover for his friend. He can’t help feeling responsible for all of the drama that she’s now being put through thanks to the fact that he told his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), about Haley being undocumented, and he blurted it out on TV.

In the latest #DAYS, Jack shares his troubles with Eve and worries about JJ. Meanwhile, JJ grows closer to Haley and they kiss!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Q7ir20fAwB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 12, 2019

Elsewhere, Jack and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will plot how to use Melinda Trask’s scandal to their advantage, and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will find something unexpected in Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) jewelry box.

Will Tripp find evidence that Claire is the person who set the fire that nearly killed Ciara?

Days of our Lives fans can watch all of the drama go down when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.