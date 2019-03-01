Who Is Luke Perry’s Son, Jack?

He wrestles professionally in a minor league wrestling conference as Jungle Boy Nate Coy.

With the news of ’90s TV star Luke Perry having suffered a devastating stroke, fans are curious about his family – in particular, his oldest son, Jack. And as it turns out, Jack is an independent wrestler in a second-tier league, wrestling under the name “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.”

Born June 15, 1997, to Perry and his then-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp, Jack eschewed his father’s career in showbiz for a career in professional wrestling.

By 2015, as a fresh-faced 18-year-old, he was beginning to work his way up through West Coast independent leagues, such as Los Angeles’ Underground Empire Wrestling (UEW). There, according to Last Word On Pro Wrestling writer Jamie Greer, he worked with more experienced wrestlers such as Peter Avalon and Human Tornado to further hone his craft.

Like most professional wrestlers, Jungle Boy/Jack Perry has had to slug it out in the minor leagues and work his way up. In Jack’s case, it was in SoCal and even Mexican minor league wrestling circuits such as Revolution Pro Wrestling USA (RPW), Maverick Pro, and Gold Rush Pro Wrestling (GRPW). He even worked in Mexico for Ultimo Dragon’s promotion Toryumon Mexico, competing at DragonMania XIII in May 2018.

Just how hard did Jungle Boy have to work at paying his dues? As Too Fab reported in January 2017, dad Luke Perry was caught by paparazzi at an Underground Empire Wrestling event cheering on his son in a barren L.A. industrial building surrounded by less than a dozen fans. Dad Luke, for his part, was enthusiastically cheering on his son.

His hard work seems to have paid off. In 2016, he earned the UEW West Coast Bruiser Cup, and by 2017, he’d signed with All Pro Wrestling (APW), wherein he earned the title APW Junior Heavyweight Champion in November 2018, wrestling as “Jungle Boy” – without the “Nate Coy” part.

Jungle Boy Nate Coy Agrees To Terms With All Elite Wrestling https://t.co/jMBGKfoCSl via @wnwnews — Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) January 16, 2019

Now, it appears that Jungle Boy/Jack is continuing to advance in his professional wrestling career. As Wrestling News World reported in January, the young wrestler signed with Jacksonville, Florida-based All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In fact, so interested was the second-tier wrestling league in the young star that they reportedly offered him a lengthy contract, but Jack’s management team, which at the time included his father, decided that a contract longer than two years could limit his options for career growth.

As of this writing, AEW exists only in a Jacksonville business office, though they’ve signed some considerable talent. According to Sports Illustrated, big names attached to the circuit include SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian), Dr. Britt Baker, Joey Janela, “Hangman” Adam Page, Pac, and Chris Jericho. The first two AEW matches are Double or Nothing, to be held May 25 in Las Vegas, and Fight for the Fallen, with a venue and date to be determined. It remains unclear if Jungle Boy Nate Coy will perform at either of them.