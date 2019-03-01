Hilary Duff Obsessed With Posting Photos Of Her Adorable Newborn Baby Online

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together in October 2018. Named Banks Violet Blair, Duff just can’t stop sharing adorable photos and boomerangs of the cutie. With a whopping 11.4 million Instagram followers, Hilary wants the world to know how special her first daughter is.

In 2010, she married hockey player Mike Comrie and had one child with him, a son named Luca Cruz Comrie, in 2012. Duff divorced Mike in 2016 after six years of marriage.

One day ago, Hilary posted an Instagram boomerang in black and white with Banks in her lap. It has been viewed by over 439,000 fans and liked by over 200,000. Other uploads include photos of her newborn in a rainbow T-shirt smiling, with her sister Haylie Duff’s child, with her older brother Luca, and even one in a white tutu dress and hair accessory.

Aside from photos of her children, Duff loves a selfie or two. The stunning 31-year-old actress and singer loves to advertise her eyewear range and pose with family members, as well as uploading throwback photos from when we all fell in love with her.

Hilary rose to fame in 2001 when playing the role of Lizzie McGuire, which became a huge Disney Channel success. The show enjoyed two seasons and a big screen movie. Since then, Duff has acted in films such as Cheaper By The Dozen, The Perfect Man, A Cinderella Story, Material Girls, and War Inc., to name a few. She currently stars in Younger, an American comedy-drama television series where she plays the lead role of Kelsey Peters.

She has published three novels since 201o — Elixir, Devoted, and True.

Duff released her debut studio album in 2002, Santa Claus Lane, which was a holiday record. A year later, she released Metamorphosis, which topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The album went triple platinum in the U.S., four times platinum in Canada, and platinum in Australia. In 2004, she released her self-titled album before leaving it three more years until her next studio album, Dignity. Duff’s latest and fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., came out in 2015, which her current partner Matthew helped write and produce. Ed Sheeran and Tove Lo also have writing credits on the album.

Throughout her career, Hilary has won a lot of awards for her acting and singing. She has picked up Teen Choice Awards, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, Young Artist Awards, and has been nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video for “Come Clean.”