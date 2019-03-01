‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season Premiere Recap: Queens And Fans Loved Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus delighted fans and queens during a quirky kickoff to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11 premiere.

The season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race was considered a fun start to the new season, and both queens and fans are sad to see Miley Cyrus leave, according to E! News.

As covered by Inquisitr yesterday, the sneak peek of Thursday’s premiere showed Cyrus up to mischief as she went undercover as a man to spy on the contestants.

Donning the persona of BJ, a production assistant working for the show, she was able to get up close and personal to the queens without anyone knowing who she was. She was even able to witness the infamous two-way mirror that allows guests to spy on the contestants as they prepare for a strut down the runway.

Last night’s episode delivered even more hi-jinks as Cyrus stalked around incognito and delivered some moments that fans adored.

As reported by Billboard, the fans’ reactions were largely supportive on Twitter as the episode wrapped up for the night. One viewer wrote about the funny dialogue between Cyrus and RuPaul about whatever happened to that kid-friendly Hannah Montana everyone remembers from Disney.

RuPaul: Whatever happened to Hannah Montana? Miley Cyrus: A lot of drugs. RuPaul: Well that won’t make the edit.

When the contestant Silky Nutmeg Ganache discovered her real identity, the other queens went crazy as they squealed with excitement that Cyrus was the guest judge.

Many fans also liked when Cyrus gave the contestants advice from her own personal experience on how to stay calm and keep a level head throughout the competition.

The rest of the show was equally interesting, such as when the contests were tasked with the difficult challenge of putting together an outfit using someone else’s materials.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Fan-favorite Miss Vanessa Vanjie Mateo did really well putting her outfit together, but others struggled. Some struggled, like Soju who had a difficult time putting her dress together for the competition using Kimchi’s box of materials. Even her competitor for that event, Kahanna Montrese, didn’t earn too many points with judges for wearing a simple half red shirt and sparkly bra.

The final event had the queens competing in a lip-sync. After a battle between Soju and Cahanna to Cyrus’s own song “Best of Both Worlds,” Soju was chosen as the contestant to be sent home.

Fans weren’t surprised with the judges’ decision given her loss in the lip-sync battle and the poorly sewn dress she wore on the runway, by many were rooting for the K-pop inspired queen from Korea.

Both fans and queens are disappointed to see Cyrus leave after the first episode and some wonder how interesting the show will be without her crazy antics, but it was a great start for Season 11 and fans are excited for more.