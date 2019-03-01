Sean Hannity’s Trump Interview Confession Could Lead To A Subpoena: ‘I Look Forward To His Testimony’

The Fox News host said something during the interview which could come back to haunt him.

Following Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, the president gave Fox News host Sean Hannity an interview. But if someone thought that the questions related to the meeting would dominate the narrative back home, they would be severely mistaken. Because as it turns out, Sean Hannity might have landed himself in big trouble with a strange confession he made during the interview.

As previously reported, news this week has been heavily dominated by Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, appearing in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, where he alleged that the president had taken part in criminal activity in 2016. He also alleged that the president knew about his transactions with adult star Stormy Daniels, who was paid by Cohen not to reveal her purported affair with Trump.

But Hannity, who has been a vocal Trump supporter for a long time, claimed during the interview that Michael Cohen had told him that Trump didn’t know about the payment, according to HuffPost.

“I can tell you personally, [Cohen] said to me at least a dozen times, that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you. He told me, personally.”

The strange revelation quickly alarmed Democratic lawmakers, who more than welcomed Hannity’s confession. The U.S. representative from Rhode Island, David Cicilline, thanked Hannity for volunteering himself as a witness.

“Sean Hannity is now volunteering himself as a witness. I look forward to his testimony,” tweeted Cicilline, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, according to The Hill.

Hannity insists Cohen "was never my attorney" – Cohen said in court Hannity was 1 of his 3 clients – then says Cohen told him he decided to make hush payments on his own "He said to me a dozen times he made the decision on the payments & he didn't tell you" "Yup," Trump replies pic.twitter.com/NqhLJi7guH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2019

Journalists have also called for Hannity to be handed a subpoena following his bizarre comment. Via Twitter, Judd Legum of Think Progress called on the House Judiciary Committee to have Hannity testified.

The Fox News host might inadvertently have landed himself in big trouble with the confession during Trump’s interview, where he also asked the president about whether or not Kim Jong-un had agreed to a deal. Trump said that the North Korean leader only wanted to de-nuke certain areas, which was not acceptable to the United States and thus no deal was reached.

Trump, however, claimed that he was hopeful that something “good” will happen in the future.

“He’s a different kind of a guy, and I just said, look, this isn’t going to be working,” he said. “I have [a] feeling something down the line will happen. And it’ll happen, it’ll be good.”