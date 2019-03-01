Sofia Vergara Posts Steamy Throwback Bikini Photo

Sofia Vergara recently posted some throwback pics to her Instagram profile. The Modern Family star shared two smoldering snaps that date back to the 1990s. The photo was an instant hit with her millions of fans, many of whom can’t get enough of the Columbian-American Actress.

It’s hard to believe that the photo was taken more than 20 years ago. In fact, the Instagram pic proves that Vergara seems to have defied the natural laws of aging. In the snaps, the 46-year-old wore a halter neck bikini which showed off her svelte body to perfection.

In the first photo, Vergara leaned against a tree trunk. She cocked her head to one side and gazed at the camera. She wore a white string bikini that clung to her every curve. The bikini bottom panties had diamante straps, proving that the actress has always had a rather soft spot for outfits bedecked in bling.

The second photograph shows a rather youthful Vergara in a provocative pose. She was still wearing the string bikini, but this time she clasped her hands behind her neck. The pose emphasized her bountiful cleavage and rock-hard abs. Interestingly, the actress is still known for the very same attributes.

Vergara wore her hair in a middle part, with her long hair flowing down her back. She wore very little makeup, opting for a dewy, fresh-faced look. It appears as if Vergara already knew how to captivate an audience more than two decades ago.

The Modern Family star has a massive following of over 16.1 million people on Instagram. The image has already racked up over 200,000 views less than 24 hours after having been posted. More than 1,200 followers also took the time to comment on the pic.

The majority of her fans posted that she was beautiful, while others noted that she has hardly aged since the photo was taken. One fan commented, “Lovely but better with age,” while another ardent follower said, “You were beautiful then, however you have become even more beautiful with time.”

The Inquisitr reported that Vergara and some of her fellow Modern Family co-stars are in talks to renew their contracts for another season of this hit show. It was alleged that the series was supposed to end after the current season, but it appears as if the show may be renewed again.

Until a renewal is officially confirmed, you can watch Sofia Vergara on Modern Family every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on ABC.