Washington Governor Jay Inslee Announces 2020 Presidential Campaign

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced Friday that he is running for president of the United States, CNN reports.

“I’m Jay Inslee and I’m running for president because I am the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation’s number one priority,” the governor said in a video announcing his bid for the White House, indicating that policies meant to combat climate change will be the core of his platform.

“We’re the first generation to feel the sting of climate change. And we’re the last that can do something about it. We can do this. Join our movement. This is our moment.”

“Our moment” appears to be Governor Inslee’s official slogan. Throughout the video, Inslee’s supporters can be heard repeating the phrase, and so can popular television host and science communicator Bill Nye, aka the “Science Guy.”

According to Inslee, he is set to hold a news conference in Seattle in which he will attempt to demonstrate how his policies have helped the state of Washington. The governor’s campaign will be headquartered in Seattle, which makes it the first campaign so far based on the West Coast.

A veteran legislator, Inslee was first elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1989, and to the United States House of Representatives in 1992. He assumed the governor’s office in Washington in 2013, dedicating himself to enacting a slew of progressive policies, and raising the minimum wage in the state to $15.

Known as a vocal critic of President Donald Trump – who has been known for his denials of climate science – Inslee has criticized the president’s agenda and policy on numerous occasions, suing him in 2017 over the so-called Muslim ban.

JUST IN: Dem Gov. Jay Inslee enters 2020 race with message centered on "defeating climate change" https://t.co/YANYjfMD7i pic.twitter.com/KuzKZJGB5J — The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2019

Although focused on climate change, Inslee has not yet come out in support of the Green New Deal, according to CNN, but he has praised the progressive initiative, arguing that it is “raising people’s ambitions” and “making what might seem impossible within the realm of the possible.”

While combating climate change is evidently Inslee’s primary focus, it remains to be seen whether the Washington governor will manage to stand out in the already crowded Democratic field, given that the vast majority of candidates has made environmental advocacy a part of their platform.

VIDEO: This is our moment, our climate, our mission — together, we can defeat climate change. That's why I'm running for president. Join #OurClimateMoment today https://t.co/zg8ILGyk0Z pic.twitter.com/pUZVxyzfc5 — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) March 1, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, prominent Democrats Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris, and independent candidate Bernie Sanders have all officially launched their presidential campaigns. Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to announce soon.

Vermont Senator Sanders is considered to be the Democratic front-runner, according to The Atlantic. Sanders is the most popular U.S. senator, according to a Morning Consult poll, and 53 percent of Americans view him favorably, according to Gallup research.