Jaden Smith Staying Out Of Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Drama, Per ‘HL’

Jaden Smith is allegedly staying out of the drama that is currently occurring between his close friends, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Life, Jaden wants nothing to do with the feud that is happening between Jordyn and Kylie’s family after Woods was caught cheating with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Jaden is said to be trying to stay neutral in the feud, but it’s a bit hard due to the fact that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, had Jordyn on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, to give her account of the cheating drama with the Kardashian clan. However, Jada is said to be on the same page as her son when it comes to choosing sides.

“Jada is also the kind of mom who encourages her kids to stay neutral in these kinds of situations, too, so even though the family as a whole are friends with the Woods’, she wouldn’t ask her kids ever to pick a side,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Jaden is reportedly pulling for Kylie and Jordyn to work through their differences and get back to the business of being friends.

“Jaden would love to see Kylie and Jordyn fix this, but he’s made it clear he’s not getting involved at all. Jaden is definitely staying out of it as much as possible and hopefully completely, but if he was ever forced to pick a side the Kardashians would win his loyalty,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods’ interview with Jada Pinkett Smith is scheduled to air on Friday afternoon. The model is said to be telling her side of the story when it comes to hooking up with Tristan Thompson and being cast out of the Kardashian family circle.

Sources tell the outlet that Woods will break down into tears during the interview with Pinkett Smith, and come off looking like the “victim,” in the situation, but that she will also apologize for her actions, and how they hurt the people that she loves.

Sources claim that Jordyn will also explain that she wants her friendship with Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians back. However, that doesn’t seem like something that is going to happen. Many members of the family have been throwing shade at Jordyn since the cheating scandal broke, and it seems like they’re not just going to forgive and forget.

Fans can see more of the drama with Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns later this month.