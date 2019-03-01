Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her Son Apollo’s 5th Birthday Before Another Run Of Shows In Vegas

Singer, fashion icon, and mother Gwen Stefani took the time to celebrate her son Apollo’s fifth birthday yesterday. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker is currently in Vegas where she has her own residency called “Just A Girl,” named after one of No Doubt’s iconic songs.

Stefani has three children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who is the youngest. The father to them all is Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016 after marrying him in 2002. Since then, Gwen has started a relationship with country singer Blake Shelton, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

“Happy 5th b-day to my sweet baby apollo u r a true gift to me from GOD,” Stefani captioned her Instagram photo on the big day.

Gwen uploaded three photos in one post that showcased a safari-themed birthday party with lots of colorful balloons. In one photo, her son is playing in a Lego playground.

Stefani’s Las Vegas residency started June 27 last year and is now on its third leg. The show is scheduled to continue until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater.

Yesterday, Rossdale also shared an Instagram post expressing his love for Apollo.

Happy birthday to my little man – Apollo – 5 years old today – My sweet boy,” he wrote as the caption.

After No Doubt’s successful run of albums and tours, the band decided to do their own thing in the early 2000s. Gwen embarked on a solo career and has since released a total of four studio albums. Her debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., released in 2004 was a worldwide success. Its many singles set the charts alive — “What You Waiting For?” “Rich Girl,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious” — and helped her pick up a few prestigious awards. In 2005, she won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist at the American Music Awards, International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. The album campaign gave her six Grammy nominations between 2004 and 2005, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Hollaback Girl.”

Last year, Stefani re-released her Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas with new songs. The record contains a collaboration with her boyfriend Blake. The single named after the album was also the lead single to promote it. Its music video has been watched by over 4.8 million people on YouTube.

Gwen’s Instagram following consists of 8.5 million fans who adore her romantic posts with Blake Shelton, Vegas show snaps, and throwback pictures to her early days.