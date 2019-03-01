Is Colton Underwood Headed To ‘Dancing With The Stars’? ‘The Bachelor’ Gets Foxy As ‘The Masked Dancer’

'The Bachelor' star shows exactly why he should be a contender for 'DWTS.'

Colton Underwood needs to make room in his schedule for one more ABC reality show. The Bachelor star, whose season of the rose-filled dating show is set to wrap up in just two weeks, turned up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to show off his smooth dance moves.

Underwood is the latest celeb to take part in Ellen DeGeneres’ The Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer, according to ET Canada. The 27-year-old Bachelor star appeared behind a fox mask as he danced to the Jason Derulo song “Talk Dirty.”

Although Colton Underwood has appeared on Ellen’s talk show in the past, DeGeneres and fellow “judge” tWitch failed to guess that it was him under the fox mask. DeGeneres didn’t even pick up on the ABC star’s identity when he was asked “Are you married?” and he answered that would be a spoiler.

Colton Underwood later posted photos from his secret cameo on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and compared himself to Magic Mike with the caption, “Stiff, tall and foxy.” Colton posted a before shot with his fox mask on and an after shot that showed him smiling after making his surprising reveal.

While he couldn’t tell Ellen the ending to his Bachelor season, Colton Underwood did reveal that he is “happy.”

Several fans posted to Colton Underwood’s Instagram page to nominate him for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

“They really need to put him on DWTS he would be awesome!!” one fan wrote of Colton. “I didn’t know he could dance like that.”

It wouldn’t be farfetched to see Colton Underwood head over to Dancing with the Stars later this year. Several past Bachelor stars, including Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Nick Viall have competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

And Colton Underwood hasn’t ruled out the possibility of following in the footsteps of other Bachelors to compete on Dancing with the Stars. The former NFL star told Extra TV he is open to “any cool opportunity” that comes his way and said he’s “all about having fun experiences and opportunities in my life.”

As to a possible stint on Dancing with the Stars, Colton told Extra he’s “very coachable.”

Colton Underwood would certainly have an edge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Not only is he super athletic and in great physical shape, but football players often do well on Dancing with the Stars.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.