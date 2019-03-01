Wendy Williams Will Have A Lot To Discuss When She Returns To TV Next Week

Wendy Williams has been away from her show for weeks now, but she’s officially scheduled to return to her purple chair next week, and she’ll have so much to discuss.

According to E! News, Wendy Williams will likely have to address her absence in some form. She’s been gone for weeks, and the rumor mill has been working overtime about her personal life, marriage, and health issues.

Wendy has always been pretty open with her fans, discussing things about her life on television in the past, such as her husband’s affair and relationship issues with her son. She’s also opened up about her health after being diagnosed with Grave’s disease.

However, putting Williams’ personal life aside, she’ll need to weigh in on all of the drama that’s been going on in Hollywood since she’s been gone, and fans are hoping for a ton of hot topics next week as Wendy gets back into the swing of things on her show.

The outlet reveals that Williams will likely need to touch on topics such as Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup. The two split after it was revealed the basketball player had cheated on his baby mama with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In addition, Kylie has also allegedly accused her own boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, of cheating on her as well, and the couple is in the middle of their own relationship drama at this time.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset have gotten back together, and fans know that Wendy Williams is going to have an opinion on that celebrity couple as well.

Williams could also touch on the Oscars, and of course, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intense chemistry on stage as they belted out “Shallow” from the movie A Star Is Born.

Wendy watchers will likely want her take on R. Kelly’s arrest as well. The rapper’s legal drama is heating up after years of sexual abuse allegations.

Another arrest Williams’ will probably touch on is Jussie Smollett. The Empire star was arrested and accused of staging a hate crime against himself, and the details have been shocking fans for weeks.

Other big topics could include Miranda Lambert’s secret marriage, Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, and Chris Pratt’s engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, among other things.

Wendy Williams will officially return to her show on Monday, March 4, and fans will be tuning in to hear everything she has to say about her own life, as well as the latest celebrity news.