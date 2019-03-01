Ryan Adams Cancels His Entire U.K. Tour Amid Sexual Misconduct And Abuse Scandal

Ryan Adams has canceled his whole United Kingdom tour as he has been engulfed in controversy following claims of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by him.

The American singer-songwriter canceled nine dates in his upcoming U.K. tour, including two gigs at London’s iconic venue Royal Albert Hall. According to the BBC, many of his fans had already asked for refunds in the wake of those allegations, claiming they no longer supported the artist.

“Full refunds to ticket purchasers will be processed by end of day on Monday,” ticket sale company Ticketmaster said in a tweet.

The decision comes just two weeks after a New York Times report claimed that Adams had allegedly sent sexually-charged messages to a teenage girl, which both he and his lawyer have firmly denied. The FBI then said it would begin an investigation to determine whether the singer was aware of the minor’s age during their alleged communications. The Times’ bombshell article also contained several reports from different women, who stated that Adams had entered their lives under the premise of becoming a mentor and helping them propel their music careers as a pretext for sex.

Following the publication of the explosive article, the singer’s first reaction was to take to Twitter and threaten the newspaper with legal action. He then deleted those messages and issued an official statement, dubbing the story “unsettlingly inaccurate,” and also apologizing to anyone he had hurt “however unintentionally.”

Mandy Moore opens up about ex-husband Ryan Adams' alleged controlling and abusive behavior during their relationship: "He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument" https://t.co/abNKd04BfR pic.twitter.com/tdwb12zxTq — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2019

One of the interviewees was his ex-wife of seven years, This Is Us star Mandy Moore. The actress, who has previously spoken about the turbulent nature of their relationship, told the NYT that Adams had “psychologically abused” her. Moore, who was married to the singer from 2009 to 2016, opened up about their marriage, saying he was “psychologically abusive” and made sure she could not further her music career by preventing her from making valuable connections in the industry.

She was only one of the many women who accused him of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct. Others, including singers Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, claimed he was manipulative and “dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” One of the alleged victims claimed that she was as young as 14 when the musician started texting her and even exposed himself to her during a Skype call, an allegation that prompted the FBI investigation.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he wrote on Twitter.

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period,” he added.