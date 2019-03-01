Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Overhears Hope’s Grief

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 4 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has started a new job at the Bikini Bar. Even though Flo is trying to make a new life for herself in Los Angeles, it seems as if her past is always catching up with her.

The devilishly handsome Danny (Keith Carlos) will be showing Flo the ropes at the popular hangout. B&B viewers may also recognize him as one of the Forrester Creations models. Flo will be hard at work when two women take a seat at the café.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will pop in to relieve some stress. Pretty soon, the two ladies will talk about Beth. Hope is still mourning the loss of her daughter and she will open up to her aunt. B&B viewers know that she has been trying to piece together what happened on Catalina Island and trying to make sense of her daughter’s death. Katie will listen to her niece and provide as much comfort as she can.

Little do they know that the new waitress knows more about this tragic event than they could ever imagine. In fact, as the two women speak, Flo will realize who this woman is. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that the only detail that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) divulged about the baby’s mother was that her name was Hope.

If you were Zoe or Flo, would you tell Hope the truth? Tweet us your thoughts! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3LS83jt4cM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 28, 2019

Flo will piece together the puzzle and realize that the woman in mourning is none other than the woman who believes that her baby is dead. Per SheKnows Soaps, she will witness Hope’s obvious grief and feel overcome with guilt for all the heartache that she is responsible for.

Flo knows that Hope’s baby did not die at childbirth. When Hope passed out during the delivery, Reese switched Hope’s daughter with a stillborn baby. It is this same baby that Flo then passed off as her own so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would adopt her. Hope’s baby Beth is, in fact, Steffy’s newly adopted Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will also be at the Bikini Bar. Flo’s instinct will be to tell Hope about her baby after she hears her opening up to Katie. However, it appears as if Zoe will interrupt them.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful to find out why Zoe doesn’t want Flo to tell Hope the truth. Follow Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.