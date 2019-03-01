Halle Berry Stuns In Nude Lingerie On Instagram At 52

Halle's stunning fans with her latest Instagram photo.

Halle Berry is looking as stunning as ever in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on February 28 as she posed for the camera in her underwear. The gorgeous actress shared a photo of herself rocking a light, lacy look as she posed in her underwear while enjoying some time in New York City.

The photo shared by the Monster’s Ball actress had her turning her head away from the camera though she could still be seen showing off a smile. Despite things being pretty chilly in the Big Apple right now, Berry didn’t seem too worried about the frigid temperatures.

She was proudly giving fans a look at her nude underwear, wearing nothing but what appeared to be a lacy bra while covering up slightly with a grey cardigan falling off her shoulder. Writing to her 4.7 million followers in the caption of the very sultry snap, Halle professed her love for the East Coast City. She asked fans why NYC gets her in her feelings.

And it seems as though her millions of followers were most definitely loving seeing the star flashing a little flesh during her New York trip, as the comments section was flooded with messages from fans praising her for showing off her body confidence on social media.

“Because Halle Berry is the most beautiful woman in the world.. Iconic – as New York is,” one fan replied after the star asked the question in the caption.

A second then told Halle, “You’re so gorgeous” with a fire and a red heart emoji. Yet another fan asked, “what is it about Halle Berry that gets me in my feelings?”

But Berry’s certainly no stranger to showing off her amazing body on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actor most recently teased her followers online by posting a shot just of her lower body while wearing a pair of black high-waisted embroidered shorts. She also wrote in a note, “So what happened was…”

But Halle most definitely works hard for her amazing body.

Per Shape, the 52-year-old star opened up about training for her upcoming role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which is due for release in May, by revealing that she’s never trained so hard in her life. The A-lister added that hitting the gym so hard has been keeping her feeling young.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for CDGA

“I have never trained this hard before in my life, and I’ve become a better person for it – challenges like this keep us youthful, energized, confident,” Berry said while discussing her passion for fitness on social media, adding that “it helps us realize we can do more than we ever thought.”

“Take today to consider people who take you out of your comfort zone, find something you feel you cannot do and create an opportunity for yourself to do it,” the star continued. “My sore muscles are here to tell you that you CAN.”