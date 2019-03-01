Gigi Hadid Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress During Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a crazy week (read, month) for Gigi Hadid, who’s taken part in several different runway shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Just on Thursday, she walked the catwalk for both Isabel Marant and Off-White, sporting totally different outfits. She posted a couple of sexy new pictures on her Instagram page from the Off-White show, in which she’s seen sharing a sweet moment with the brand’s head, Virgil Abloh. The duo kiss on the cheek while Gigi dons one of Virgil’s gorgeous creations, a plunging dark blue dress that put her cleavage on full display. The thin-strapped dress also features a huge leg slit, which allowed for her to showcase her long toned pins, as well as one of fashion’s new obsessions: pockets.

The 23-year-old, whose long dark blonde locks were worn in a sleek style with a side part, smiled broadly towards the fashion designer while donning a bright red lipstick. And while she called Virgil “magic” and thanked him for allowing her to be on his show, she also had many words of praise for French fashion designer Isabel Marant after taking to the runway for her Fall/Winter 2019 show.

“Every season, @isabelmarant makes the clothing of my dreams, the epitome of the effortlessly chic legend that she is, an essence I always try to carry in my own style. She gets me,” the supermodel stated on her Instagram page, alongside with a few pictures from the show critically-acclaimed show.

Fortunately for Gigi, who’s been traveling around the world non-stop ever since Fashion Month kicked off in New York City in February, she also manages to throw in a few moments for herself to just relax and appreciate the beauty surrounding her. On Thursday, she shared a glorious snap of herself basking in the sun in the French capital. In it, she’s seen sitting by the windowsill of what is presumably her hotel room in Paris while taking in the morning sun.

Sporting a much more casual look than the ones she has been posting on social media the past few weeks, she opted for a cozy mustard-yellow sweater and cargo pants combo. Her long locks were styled into a simple braid that cascaded all the way down her back, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup which made her face glow even more under the Parisian sun.

And amid her hectic schedule and all the events she has to attend, there’s one major perk: Gigi often gets to spend time with her younger sister Bella, who often walks for the same brands as her. The two ladies shared lots of photos and videos of them two backstage at the Off-White show, offering a real glimpse into the life of a supermodel during fashion industry’s craziest month.