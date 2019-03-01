Friday’s ‘B&B’ Spoilers: Bill Negotiates Spectra Deal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 1 states that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) won’t believe the words coming out of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) mouth. The publishing tycoon will produce a curveball that “Wally” never saw coming, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt thought that he had negotiated the perfect deal. His dad had wanted him to return to Spencer Publications but he was quite comfortable at Forrester Creations. Bill had uncharacteristically not offered Wyatt everything on a silver platter but had chosen to speak from his heart instead. He told his son that he wanted to reunite his family and wanted his son back in the family business.

Wyatt had rehashed the past and reminded his father of all the wrong that he had done. He also reminded him that he had called him weak before kicking him out of Spencer Publications. Bill had apologized and told him that he would do anything to get him back.

So, Wyatt had issued his father an ultimatum. He has asked his father to revive Spectra Fashions because it had been Dollar Bill who had ruined Sally’s business. Bill had agreed to Wyatt’s terms and said that he would establish Spectra under the Spencer Publications umbrella.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally and Wyatt role-play “how to negotiate with Bill Spencer.” pic.twitter.com/pl7ypLhgK9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 26, 2019

Wyatt told Sally the good news. He also told his girlfriend that they still needed to discuss the finer details of the deal. He then coached her through the various scenarios of a negotiation while pretending to be Bill Spencer.

But it appears as if there was at least one possibility that the couple had not considered. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Sally asking the mogul, “Are you prepared to start up Spectra Fashions?” Bill sits calmly in his seat and answers the redhead with a firm “no.”

The B&B spoiler clip shows both Sally and Wyatt’s shocked faces after Bill goes back on his word. However, it seems very unlikely that Bill won’t keep his promise to his son. He probably has his own terms and conditions for the new company.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans may recall that he had an interesting conversation with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Bill wondered what Sally would call the new company. Is it possible that Bill wants to name the fashion house after himself?

Don’t forget to watch The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday to find out Bill’s condition to launch Sally’s fashion house.