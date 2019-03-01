Kylie Jenner Shares Sultry New Instagram Photo Amid Rumors Travis Scott Cheated

There’s been a lot of drama within the Kardashian-Jenner family, but no one knows how to navigate the internet at times of despair better than Kylie Jenner.

The youngest of the clan is reportedly involved in a fresh new scandal after TMZ reported that she had a major argument with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and accused him of cheating on her. But that’s definitely not stopping her from promoting her business. Kylie took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of herself holding her new product, the Kylie Cosmetics setting powder, which launch March 7. However, she does appear to be sending the camera a burning look, which might be on par with her current mood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Travis, who’s currently in the middle of his Astroworld tour, cancelled his Buffalo, New York, show just three hours prior to the concert. And while he apologized to his fans and claimed the cancellation was due to him feeling “under the weather,” (“Can’t pull up without full rage,” he wrote on Instagram), TMZ reported that it’s a little more complicated than that. The artist allegedly flew to Los Angeles to try and make things right with the mother of his child after she claimed she “had evidence” that he cheated on her.

While it’s still unclear what kind of evidence Kylie supposedly holds, it appears that it was enough for Travis to fly across the country just to be with her and their daughter Stormi. The 21-year-old reportedly confronted him on Wednesday evening, and the argument carried on through Thursday.

However, it’s hard to tell if Kylie indeed has any proof of his alleged cheating or if she is just feeling on edge ever since it emerged that her best friend of years, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, and now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The two apparently got way too cosy at a private party in his house, and while at first the whole family thought the rumors couldn’t be true, they have since been confirmed.

Jordyn has been completely cut out from all things Kardashian-Jenner-related, and Kylie even kicked her out of her guest house in Calabasas, where she had been living for months. Fans of the family are now anxiously awaiting for Jordyn’s interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where she is expected to tell her side of the story and possibly apologize to both Khloe and Kylie.