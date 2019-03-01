Cara Delevingne Teams Up With Shy FX On Their Latest Single ‘Rudeboy Lovesong’

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Shy FX on their latest release, “Rudeboy Lovesong.” The British DJ and producer has also collaborated with Sweetie Irie on the track.

The music video released a couple of days ago was shot in black and white where Delevingne is wearing a white vest top and baggy jeans in it. The video has reached half a million views within a few days on YouTube. The single is taken from the forthcoming Raggamuffin soundtape released on March 15. At the end of 2018, FX teamed up with Lily Allen and Stamina MC on the track “Roll The Dice,” which has reached over 3 million streams on Spotify.

Cara is no stranger to the music industry as she previously released a song and music video for the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, titled “I Feel Everything,” in 2017. “I Feel Everything” was her first music video, according to W Magazine. She worked with Pharrell Williams on the track “CC the World,” which was used for the short Chanel film Reincarnation, in which both Pharrell and Delevingne starred in. She is also featured on St. Vincent’s album Masseduction on the track “Pills,” where she supplies the backing vocals.

Delevingne’s online following boasts a huge 41.3 million Instagram followers where she shares her life as a musician, fashion model, actress, and author.

She won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and has walked in numerous household name fashion shows. From Burberry, Chanel, Mulberry, Dolce & Gabbana to Jason Wu, Cara has cemented herself as a modern-day supermodel. In 2012, she started her acting career playing the role of Princess Sorokina in Anna Karenina. In 2015, she played the role of Margo Roth Spiegelman in Paper Towns and the mermaids in Pan. In 2016, she played Enchantress in the hugely successful Suicide Squad, which grossed a staggering $746.8 million at the box office. Her last movie role was in 2018 for Her Smell, playing Cassie. She recently became a series regular in the upcoming American neo-noir fantasy web television series Carnival Row. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Video this year, and she will play Vignette Stonemoss.

In 2017, Cara released her debut novel titled Mirror, Mirror. It contained an LGBT theme and was co-written with British writer Rowan Coleman.

“I wanted to tell a story that gives the reader a realistic picture of the turbulent roller-coaster teenage years,” she expressed in the intro of the book, according to Page Six.

“Above all, I want to tell my readers that it’s OK if you don’t know who you are yet. As long as you learn what it is that makes you happy, and follow your heart, everything will be OK.”

The model, who is signed to Storm Model Management, was recently in Paris for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Autumn 2019 campaign for Dior.